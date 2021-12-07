By STEVE ERKENBRACK
It’s been a good year for Article III of the U.S. Constitution, which established the Courts to administer justice without favor. Article I empowered Congress to enact laws and Article II empowered the president to implement laws. Each branch of government must be independent in order to fulfill its constitutional duty, so there is a balanced tension among the three.
There is also an inherent interplay between politics and courts. After politics creates the officials who enact the laws, courts apply those laws to specific citizens. Politicians can rail about court cases, basing positions on public opinion. Justice requires a more stable foundation than the ebb and flow of popularity, and finds it in the bricks of evidence and the mortar of the laws in effect at the time of the dispute. In any given year, we may be surprised, disappointed or angered by an individual case. But the past twelve months have shown that our judicial system is working well. Consider three scenarios.
Disappointment on the right
Cries of fraud followed the 2020 Presidential contest. The election night loser went to courts (plural) to find states that would reverse the apparent outcome of Election Day. Accusations flew against state and local officials — both Democrat and Republican — from Arizona to Pennsylvania and Georgia to Wisconsin. Press conferences were held, lawyers pontificated and rumors repeated.
When no state court ruled in favor of Donald Trump, the case went to the Supreme Court, which was perceived by many to have decided the 2000 election. Many Republicans hoped, and many Democrats feared, a different outcome would emerge from a Court that had a two-third majority of Republicans, particularly since half of those had been appointed by Donald Trump. But the Court summarily dismissed the claims of the Trump campaign. None of the justices appointed by the former President sided with him.
While claims still fly about “stolen elections,” in retrospect there was more evidence of misdeeds in 1960 where graveyards voted in Chicago and South Texas and more questions about accurate vote-counting in 2000 where “hanging chads” became a focus in Florida. But the losing candidates in those years realized something that some citizens today seem to have forgotten: the continuity and credibility of the government for the most influential democracy in history must dwarf any campaign’s angst or anger that lingers after investigation and litigation. Fortunately, the Courts remembered.
Chagrin on the left
Last year, an Illinois teenager, too young to vote, drove to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and took a semi-automatic weapon to do what some perceived the police and National Guard weren’t doing: protecting property from rioters. His underage vigilantism left two men dead and another wounded. Last month, in a highly visible trial, the jury unanimously acquitted the young man.
Some liberals railed against racism in the justice system, since the original protests/riots were sparked by police shooting a man of color. However, the teenager, the men he shot, the judge and the lawyers were all white. One of the jurors who voted to acquit the defendant was black.
In the maelstrom of media coverage, little attention was given to the law guiding the jurors. Wisconsin’s law, like most states, gave an accused the right to use deadly force if he felt it necessary to prevent death or serious injury. The verdict was not an endorsement of a teenager playing “Rambo” with a semi-automatic weapon, it was a conclusion that the action — however misguided — was not murder.
Over dozens of trials, I have observed that jurors are the best part of our legal system. I have seldom, if ever, seen them get things wrong, which is more than I can say for lawyers, judges or politicians. Juries are a bastion of common sense, sifting truth and fairness from conflict and confusion.
Turning a page of history
One southern scenario has tragically played out on countless occasions over many years: a group of white men grab guns and take the law into their own hands to administer their view of “justice” to a person of color. In their wake, a black man lies dead. There’s a long list of victims in such scenarios — Emmett Till, James Meredith and Medgar Evers are just the visible tip of an iceberg of racial violence. For decades, perpetrators were immune from conviction and punishment.
Ahmaud Arbery was the latest victim of such a scenario. Two weeks ago in Georgia, something different occurred: an overwhelmingly white jury convicted the white murderers. Consider the poignancy of a mother with a murdered son crying tears of relief that justice had emerged from a southern courthouse. These were not the courtrooms of her forebears.
One verdict does not expunge the past, but it beams a bright light illuminating a future where “liberty and justice for all” are more than words at the end of the Pledge of Allegiance. They are the watchwords for Article III of the Constitution, a fitting reminder as we celebrate the 230th anniversary of the Bill of Rights next week, and continue our journey toward “a more perfect union.”
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.