By CODY PERRY
Fellow citizens, we’re rich — 247 million acres of public lands managed for us by the BLM belong to us.
Far more than recreation, public lands provide clean air and water, food, forage, wildlife, energy, minerals — and at times — that priceless thing we all need: peace and quiet. But as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Acting BLM Director William Perry Pendley are exploiting this moment to steal these lands from us all and stop you from weighing in on important decisions concerning the future of America’s public lands, our public lands.
Pendley couldn’t care less about what the public has to say about how our lands should be managed. On March 23, the BLM announced a 45,000-acre oil and gas lease sale in New Mexico that requires public comment be mailed or dropped off in-person with just 10 days to review and respond. This practice was indefensible pre-COVID-19, but now has moved beyond any semblance of moral action to blatant deceit.
Even Sen. Cory Gardner, who stood in the way of the full and permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, has recently changed his tune and backed expanding America’s public lands. It may have taken facing a tough re-election battle to make this decision — but we’re seeing bipartisan support in Congress for the exact opposite of Pendley and Bernhardt’s public lands agenda.
While small communities like Moab plead with the public to stay away during this crisis, Secretary Bernhardt sowed chaos and confusion by waiving national parks entry fees and encouraging visitation to small communities with limited resources.
Pendley has said that he’s only following orders of the Trump administration and those orders disregarded the BLM’s multi-purpose mission to favor a political agenda: optimize the agency for the single purpose of energy dominance. Even as oil and gas markets are performing a sharp global nosedive, Pendley and Bernhardt continue to market our public lands to private corporations, only leaving us with hurting, hard-working communities and obstructed options to explore more sustainable futures. Oil and gas companies buy leases when they are cheap — like right now — even if they have no ability to develop them. Forty-seven percent of all actively leased acres are currently sitting idle, generating only $1.50 per acre for taxpayers. Pendley and Bernhardt’s priority is narrowly based on antiquated boom-and-bust oil drilling, mining, and privatization. Together they are modern-day robber barons regarding our landscapes as disposable packages to be plundered.
As Americans shelter at home, we are worrying about our families’ well-being and helping those around us during a truly terrifying global pandemic. Meanwhile, Bernhardt and Pendley continue to lease tens of thousands of acres across the West to oil and gas corporations, leaving the American public’s say in the matter ignored.
Desks are empty at the new BLM headquarters, and that isn’t likely to change soon.
Pendley’s last extension as acting director was three months ago, around the same time he pronounced the new BLM headquarters in Grand Junction open for business. Pendley boasted about new jobs, improved efficiency, and communication. Even before the global COVID-19 crisis, these objectives were not being met within the promised timeline, and as his second acting period comes to an end, it is almost certain another arbitrary extension will be made on April 3 by Bernhardt.
Pendley has complained about the lack of staff he’s been able to bring together at the new BLM headquarters, blaming the hiring process. Yet Interior’s actions in no way support a thoughtful transition of the headquarters’ westward relocation. On March 6, the Government Accountability Office released a scathing report exposing Pendley’s failure to establish a basic implementation plan, a strategic workforce plan, or any internal measures to track relocation progress. Perhaps most infuriating is Pendley’s failure to consult or communicate with other senior BLM leadership in formulating a plan for relocation. Of all the resources at Pendley’s disposal, the most valuable is the dedicated, knowledgable career staff. His actions are analogous to moving a well-functioning ranch operation and explicitly deciding to leave your best cows behind.
Had the sloppy and unjustified headquarters move not happened in the first place, the ongoing efforts to fill numerous vacant positions wouldn’t exist, and every BLM employee forced out of their career would still be there today carrying on the agency’s mission during this trying time. But we’re likely to stay in this status quo as Bernhardt has appropriately ordered all Interior Department employees nationwide to work from home due to the alarming spread of COVID-19.
Now more than ever, we need humanity and leaders who are able to bring us all together. Families crippled by sudden job losses from COVID-19 and families impacted by plummeting oil and gas markets alike need compassion and help from the federal government. Now is the time to think about a fair future for our neighbors, our communities and our public land resources. Don’t forget that during a time when we all have needed each other the most, Bernhardt and Pendley have ignored our voices while robbing our most valuable assets. They are clearly unfit for their administrative posts.
There are brief moments where I have a small amount of sympathy for Pendley. Not for his radical views of removing public lands from the West, but for having to wage a full-time PR campaign to salvage his image because of it. An actual congressional approval for his position leading the BLM would further expose his laughable illegitimacy to helm the BLM, with a well-documented career advocating the wholesale disposal of America’s great public lands.
Cody M. Perry is co-founder of Rig To Flip, a media company specializing in stories about the Colorado River Basin’s land, water and people that inspire stewardship, awareness and engagement. His passion is telling stories about the West. Cody comes from a ranching family in southern Arizona, has worked as an outdoor educator, ski patroller, writer and community organizer, and lives in Grand Junction.