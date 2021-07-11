By PAULA ANDERSON
I was only 7 years old in 1954 when I stood in a long line of second-graders at my elementary school in Ohio watching as those in front of me got their then-experimental polio vaccines. I still have the pin I received with the words: Polio Pioneer.
My mother was a World War II Army nurse, and she believed it was important that I join 1.8 million other American kids as test subjects to participate in the effort to eradicate what was a horrible, crippling disease. Many ended up in wheelchairs or on crutches. Some were kept alive by what was known as the “iron lung,” sort of an MRI-looking tube that encased the victim from the neck down and kept their lungs respirating. They lived in it, paralyzed, with only their heads visible.
Because it was 70-plus years ago, medical research wasn’t as advanced as it is today. But for those parents who enrolled their kids in this effort, they didn’t think about possible unknown risks because the reality of the illness was so terrible and so visible. How this infectious disease spread was uncertain, but polio season seemed to emerge in the summertime, so playgrounds, movie theaters and swimming pools were places to avoid.
The test period lasted one year, with data recorded by volunteers reportedly using mostly pencil and paper. But the results were the basis of the decision soon afterwards to vaccinate all children in the U.S.
As a country whose young men had just returned from WWII battlefields, everyone understood the concept of stepping up for the sake of the country, for the common good. And not that far removed from the scourge of the Spanish flu and smallpox, they also understood the role of public health.
Now, here we are, in Mesa County, with nearly 100% of our COVID cases positive for the Delta variant. We’re the epicenter; nationally known now as a hot spot. Yet we no longer have to wear a mask. Only 41% are vaccinated, and we all know just by being out there that 90% or more are walking around without a mask.
It’s obvious. Most people have just decided they’re done with it. They’ve moved on.
Thanks to privacy rules, there’s little information out there locally on the realities of the disease unless someone tells you their personal story about how they’ve been affected by COVID. Otherwise, case numbers are just numbers.
In the days of polio, the effects were obvious. Kids were crippled from it. Their wheelchairs and braces were evidence of it.
But COVID is very much a stealth presence.
Even if a whole family is infected, one person might be hospitalized while the others are just sneezing and blowing their noses or showing other minor symptoms, if any. But they’ve probably all been spreading it.
I’ve had the question asked of me: “Well, do you know anyone who’s been sick?”
It’s a fair question. The answer is, “Yes, I do.” But, truthfully, over the course of the past year and a half, just a few, and outcomes weren’t bad.
While we change our response to community spread on business signage, from “masks required” to now mostly “mask friendly,” COVID is mutating globally and showing up for the next act. Delta is center stage now, but other variants will likely move in before this is all over. (The Lambda variant is hovering to the south of us in South America.)
Meanwhile, we can’t seem to pin down who will get really sick, and who will just chalk their symptoms up to allergies and not even get tested. There is little uniformity in how the illness manifests, so what those infected will experience varies widely and is hugely uncertain.
So here’s what I think I can say for sure.
Our hospitals are full and their staff is exhausted.
If we’re vaccinated, it’s highly unlikely we’ll end up there with COVID.
If enough people get vaccinated, then our health care providers can catch a break.
If that doesn’t happen, your father may not get a bed if you take him up to the ER with a heart attack.
As a community, those are probably the most tangible outcomes that we can control because right now COVID cases are outpacing us.
Paula M. Anderson is a certified health and wellness coach. She has written on health-related topics in the Grand Valley for many years. Email her at paula.anderson46@gmail.com