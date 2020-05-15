By KENNETH SCISSORS
From the classic movie “Cool Hand Luke” comes a classic diagnosis: “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
With a disease that is new, spreads fast, kills many, and has no vaccine or cure, the uncertainties outnumber the certainties. That much uncertainty fosters unsubstantiated claims which can drown out conversations about more reliable information. The reliable information forms the basis for the best courses of action. As more becomes known, plans can be updated and improved accordingly, whereas moving forward without pruning the unknowns from the knowns results in hasty and unnecessarily risky actions. The good news is that reliable information is coming to light rapidly, which helps us take the most prudent course forward. Here are a few examples of the many reliable and impactful areas of understanding that will help guide us safely at this time.
It is now well established that being outdoors is much safer than being indoors. Around 90% of the major outbreaks stem from indoor events. Evidence shows that the airborne virus floats on indoor air currents and spreads easily from person to downstream person even with social distancing, and the longer persons are in that airflow, the more likely they get infected.
Outdoors, however, the virus is diluted in the infinite airspace and mostly drifts away. The basic principle is that the virus wins when there are more people in smaller spaces for longer times, and the virus loses when there are fewer people in larger spaces for shorter times. It is like the difference between having a wasp nest in a home versus somewhere out on the back forty. Adhering to these principles will help individuals and businesses alike to make safer choices. To delve deeper into this and related issues, check out “The Risks — Know Them — Avoid Them” at https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them
Another common-sense and increasingly evidence-based COVID-19 safety measure is masking. Rather than focusing on the imperfections of masks, we should give credit for what masks do well and for how critical their wide-spread use is to a safe reopening. Masks do not stop 100% of the virus, but they do effectively trap the droplets that contain high concentrations of virus, especially during sneezing, coughing, yelling, and the like. They also limit hand-mouth surface spread. Countries whose epidemic peaked earlier than ours and are now reopening credit a substantial part of their success to universal masking. Since nobody knows if they are silently infected or not, failure to achieve near universal masking when people are indoors together puts successful reopening at high risk. With all of the amazing technology at our disposal, it is ironic that comparatively, a simple cloth over the nose and mouth offers more benefit to controlling the disease and returning our lives and economy to a semblance of normalcy. Nobody likes wearing a mask, but it beats letting the virus keep spreading silently and prolonging our agony.
We also know more about the difference between high- and low-risk individuals. The important thing to understand, is that risk refers to how sick a person gets, not to how likely they are to contract and spread the virus. In the swirl of information, too many people come away thinking that if they are low risk, they don’t need to observe precautions as strictly. While that may be true for their own health, the reasons they need to strictly observe precautions are to avoid inadvertently spreading it to vulnerable persons, and to slow down the virus in general. Sadly, one of the areas of highest transmission is in ordinary homes where the lower risk members go out in public unprotected, catch the virus without symptoms, and spread it unknowingly with deadly consequences to their vulnerable loved ones. We know with high certainty that the elderly and those with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, liver disease, cancer, immune deficiency, severe obesity, and/or kidney failure are far more likely to die from COVID-19. These are common conditions, and individuals with them will try to stay home, but they are not under complete lockdown. It is a shared community responsibility to minimize the possibility of inadvertently infecting our many vulnerable fellow citizens by rigorously adhering to safety measures even if we are low risk ourselves.
These are just some of the noteworthy areas where evidence is becoming more reliable, separating them from the remaining pool of uncertainties. With good science and collaboration, we will continue to move issues from the uncertain pool into the certain pool. But for now, we should give this enemy the respect it deserves, and focus on doing what we know works, while remaining cautious and risk-averse on aspects that we don’t really understand. That is how we can get the best possible outcome while avoiding the worst-case scenario of a resurgence of COVID-19 and reclosing of society.
Ken Scissors MD is a Grand Junction physician specializing in internal medicine. He has worked at Community Hospital, the local VA hospital and currently works at St. Mary’s Medical Center.