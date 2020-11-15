By MONUMENT HEALTH
COVID fatigue is a term used to describe the public’s exhaustion with the constant calls to action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a local health organization, we see signs of COVID fatigue all around us. Nine long months of pandemic protocols and politicized responses have left many tired of compliance, low on compassion, and tone deaf to new calls to action. Despite the fatigue, Mesa County is experiencing our first real surge and each of us as individuals have choices how we respond to coronavirus. Will you join us in a renewed commitment to slow the spread? Will you commit to staying home and getting tested if you feel unwell? Let’s stop the COVID surge in Mesa County. Let’s work together to keep our schools and businesses open and avoid another state-mandated shutdown.
Daily we get the power of choice with our responses to COVID. Some decisions have been unconscious and others more blatant, but nonetheless, your beliefs, your fatigue, and your actions are all a choice. Each of our individual decisions contribute to our community’s overall health, including our current surge and our past successes.
Speaking of successes, we would be remiss not to celebrate them. As a community, we have responded time and time again to each new call to action. At the onset of the shutdown — and seemingly overnight — local companies pivoted to new ways of doing business, our teachers created online lesson plans, we became fluent in Zoom and Google Meets, and our local nonprofits dedicated revenue streams to support food insecurity, mental health, and eviction assistance.
Our local health department worked tirelessly to provide accurate information and guidance to allow for a quick reopening. They created an incredible data dashboard, disseminated immediate guidance for the community, deployed a responsive team of contact tracers, and worked hand-in-hand with local businesses to help them reopen safely.
We pulled together in solidarity to support our neighbors, the elderly, and our local healthcare workers as we prepared and waited for COVID-19 to make its inevitable appearance in our community.
Fast forward to today — nine months into the pandemic — COVID has finally made an aggressive appearance in Mesa County. Positive tests are multiplying daily and the list of COVID outbreaks are growing. Our variance was downgraded from Protect our Neighbors to Safer at Home, Level Orange in a matter of a week.
It’s time to renew our resolve. It’s time to embrace our individual choices and actions and send the COVID surge packing. We want our schools to continue in-person learning. We want our local economy to stay open, grow, and thrive.
We are all tired of hearing this message, but we know that our community cannot be successful fighting this surge without each and every one of us agreeing to make different choices.
Let’s start here: In addition to the most obvious and effective safeguards — wearing a face covering and maintaining proper social distance — can we all commit to stay home if we don’t feel well? Even if you think you might just have a head cold, please stay home and limit contact with others. We are seeing COVID (in less severe cases) mimic the common cold. Staying home when we’re ill is a good rule of thumb — pandemic or not — in order to prevent illness from spreading and keep our workforce at work and our kids in school.
When you do fall ill, can we commit to making a quick drive-through pit-stop to get tested? Testing has become widely available and the results will empower each of us to make informed choices whether to go about our business as usual, if results come back negative, or to stay home and rest-up, if the results come back positive.
The public testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is operating Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Although no appointment is required and insurance isn’t necessary, you can pre-register on Mesa County Public Health’s website to save time: https://health.mesacounty.us/covidtesting/.
Beginning this coming Monday, Colorado Mesa University will open up their campus testing site to the community for limited appointments between 3-5:30 pm. They will serve residents who are not attending the university even after students leave for Thanksgiving break to continue online schooling the remainder of the semester. Register here to schedule a free COVID test at CMU’s drive-through site: https://www.primarybio.com/l/cdphe
We are grateful to our health-care workers, public health experts, Colorado Mesa University, and the extensive network of quality primary care providers, specialists and hospitals within our network who are on the frontlines working to keep our community safe and open.
Let’s double-down, make a choice to support them, kick COVID fatigue, and slow the spread. Let’s keep our community, our schools, and local businesses open. Let’s work together to avoid the looming threat of a state ordered shutdown.
We cannot do it without you.
All of our choices matter.
Monument Health’s lead wellness warriors provide local support for the Clinically Integrated Network’s members. Levi Njord is a trained epidemiologist and the Chief Information and Technology Officer; Kelsey Glatt is a trained clinician and the manager of Clinical Operations for the organization; Lindsay Powers is Monument Health’s SHRM certified Benefits and Operations Manager. Learn more about Monument Health on their website: www.monumenthealth.net.