By DAVID COMBS
Not often do I feel moved to publicly share opinions on a controversial topic — or one that had become controversial. But I was spurred to write this column about critical race theory (CRT) by a comment made by a first-grade parent to the D51 teacher of their child — my daughter — who told me she was asked: “Will you be teaching CRT to my child?” I was at a loss for words.
For some reason, CRT is being employed on a variety of local social media and elsewhere to perpetuate information that is patently false regarding the curriculum at School District 51.
My perspective comes from many fronts: I’m a 40-year resident of the Grand Junction area, a husband, father of four children who graduated from D51 and a grandfather of three more who are enrolled there. I’m also a person of color. I’ve long been engaged in community and cultural endeavors, I’m disappointed and disturbed by the misinformation.
CRT is not, nor has it ever been, nor should it be a topic in D51’s curriculum.
Like most theories, it’s simply too complex a topic for grade school and at best many high school curriculums. This theory is suited for a college or university curriculum.
Here’s a little bit about the theory.
There is the fictious belief that CRT is a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy and/or is in fact a divisive discourse that pits people of color against white people. Or, CRT is cloaked under the guise of “diversity, equity and inclusion’ which is simply false and could not be further from the truth.
CRT transcends a Black/white racial binary and recognizes that racism has impacted the experiences of various people of color, including Latinx, Native Americans, and Asian Americans. It is better suited for discussion in the halls of higher educational institutions.
The basic tenets of CRT, emerged out of a framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s created by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado, among others. The core idea/theory is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
I’ve come across a number of good articles describing this, but the one that stick with me come from this article. It contains very basic concepts of CRT. An example of this is what is now known as “Redlining.” Here’s an excerpt printed in Education Week.
“In the 1930s, government officials literally drew red lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to their racial composition. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas. Today, those same patterns of discrimination live on through facially race-blind policies, like single-family zoning that prevents the building of affordable housing in advantaged, majority-white neighborhoods and, thus, stymies racial desegregation efforts. CRT also has ties to other intellectual currents, including the work of sociologists and literary theorists who studied links between political power, social organization, and language. And its ideas have since informed other fields, like the humanities, the social sciences, and teacher education”.
This is indicative of the complexity of CRT and why it is best taught in colleges and Universities.
Again, it is not taught in District 51 in any form regardless of what local social media pundits, or opportunists, perpetuate. Anything you’ve heard to the contrary is simply false and falls under the category of disinformation. That’s unfortunate because there are a number of things that are much more important to be discussed regarding District 51.
Take for example mental health (specifically teen suicide), simple renovations at Central High School which will allow student with disabilities access all portion of its campus, teacher retention or a new Grand Junction High School. These are the some of the issues that should be the focus of the D51 community — not fighting about a theoretical concept that isn’t in the curriculum.
David Combs of Clifton has lived in the Grand Valley for 40 years. An active partner in local businesses, Combs is involved in a variety of community organizations including, Black Citizens and Friends, Clifton Community Hall, Clifton Community Leaders and Crime Victim Compensation to list a few. He is running for the District E seat on the District 51 school board.