By GREG WALCHER

There is much ado about congressional leaders double-crossing Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., promising a vote on his environmental permitting reform bill in exchange for his vote for the massive climate bill. No sooner was that bill passed than Democrats on the House side announced their refusal to schedule a vote on Manchin’s bill. In many reports, including my own, it appeared that House leaders, especially Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., were miffed that they were not consulted when Senate leaders made the promise. They certainly had no intention of keeping it.