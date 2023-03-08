By ELISE PRINSTER
On April 4, Grand Junction citizens will have an opportunity to improve their quality of life by voting in favor of a Grand Junction Community Recreation Center at Matchett Park located at Patterson and 28¼ roads.
A recreation center in Grand Junction is not a new idea, and the current plan has materialized after decades of planning by passionate community members. Efforts for a city recreation center date back to at least the 1970s, according to retired pediatrician and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Bill Findlay. Findlay and others worked on a 1977 ballot proposal that would have established a recreation district in Grand Junction with a recreation center as its centerpiece. “From my perspective as a pediatrician, the benefit of exercise is well documented; there needs to be a place to exercise indoors when people can’t be outdoors,” he said. The 1977 proposal was defeated on election day, although Findlay says, “public support was well documented.”
Findlay continues to support the current proposal because, “we have great parks, trails and open space, but we have one major hole and that is no indoor recreation site in Grand Junction.”
More than 25 years ago, Ken and Sally Matchett sold their families’ 200-plus acre ranch to the Trust for Public Land and worked with the city of Grand Junction to establish Matchett Park. When the sale went through to establish the park, the families’ goal was to, “not only preserve its beautiful vistas, but to provide citizens of Grand Junction with space to learn, play and grow.”
Sarah Matchett and Nancy Matchett-Kubrik, daughters of Ken and Sally, remember building forts on their families’ ranch and having lots of opportunities for unstructured play. Both sisters agree, “...the family whole-heartedly endorse this proposal (for a recreation center) as it ticks all of the boxes of our parents and grandparents’ vision: community, recreation, and education.”
Community interest for a recreation center continued to build in the 1980s and 90s. In 2000, Lucas Bullen, then a high school senior, took up the recreation center cause as part of a school assignment. Bullen chose a recreation center as his project because he thought it was the most impactful way to improve the community. Bullen and his classmate, John Sorick, got their recreation center on the 2001 ballot but it failed to pass. The 2001 recreation center would have been funded with a .25% sales tax increase.
In 2008, Sally Schafer, former Hilltop CEO, embarked on another recreation center effort, stemming from a passion for helping the elderly and disabled and providing them with more facilities and resources. Schafer noted that an exciting thing about this effort was how many young people got involved and became passionate about the idea. This plan never made it on the ballot due to the 2008 economic downturn.
Growing public support brought the community center back to the ballot in 2019. Retired school social worker Judy Herr helped coordinate a massive volunteer effort dedicated to bringing a community center to the Grand Valley. Despite widespread community excitement, the effort failed. Voters were asked to support three tax increases that year: one for roads, one for public safety, and one for the recreation center. Roads and public safety passed; the rec center failed.
Past campaigns show growing community support for a community recreation center in Grand Junction. The current proposal confirms that we are listening to what taxpayers want. Here’s how this proposal is an improvement over past efforts:
■ This proposal is simple: one recreation center to be built at Matchett Park.
■ This proposal has a lower cost to taxpayers: 0.14% sales tax instead of 0.39% due to new cannabis revenue. That’s fourteen cents on a one hundred dollar purchase.
■ This center will provide facilities that are missing or in short supply in our community.
■ This center will realize the original dream of the Matchett family, “to provide citizens of Grand Junction with space to learn, play and grow.”
Now is the time to invest in our community by voting yes on 1A.
Elise Prinster is a retired teacher and member of the GJ Community Rec Center Steering Committee.