By AIKTA MARCOULIER

In 2021, cybercrimes against small businesses reached a record high of $2.4 billion. That same year, online sales exceeded $960 billion and are expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2022. As we approach the holiday shopping season, small retailers need to evaluate their susceptibilities to cyberattacks and protect their systems from costly data breaches and online scams. Small retailers are especially attractive targets to cybercriminals because they typically lack the security infrastructure of larger businesses. A recent survey showed that 88% of small business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyberattack.