As we all know by now, birth rates in Mesa County are declining and will likely continue to decline. Currently, three D51 elementary schools are operating below 60% capacity, and 11 others are below 80% capacity. Many other school districts have faced steeper declines and have already been forced to confront associated staffing and fiscal challenges. Some of these school districts and their state’s educational entities have developed guidance and best practices for managing a school district’s response to declining enrollment.
This guidance typically recommends a transparent, committee-informed process designed to explore relevant data and develop responses to declining enrollment. These committees are comprised of people with diverse skills: business leaders, parents, teachers, transportation and planning professionals (and other experts), and leaders from civic and service organizations. The collaboration and diverse perspectives of committee members can facilitate shared ownership of the process and outcomes. In our March 16 D51 School Board meeting, the Board passed a resolution to form such a committee to conduct this work over the coming months.
Our committee will “explore data and options, including the benefits and ramifications of closing elementary schools,” per the Board resolution. Existing guidance recommends that committees communicate to the public the data they plan to explore, the criteria for analyzing the data and the metrics they plan to use for assessing the options.
Because the committee is tasked with exploring both the “benefits and ramifications” of closing schools, it will be critical to demonstrate how the final recommendations will achieve the financial and staffing goals of the District. Collaboration between D51 personnel and the committee will be ongoing in order to produce and explore relevant data. Based on the findings, in some cases, school closures might be inevitable, unfortunately. When this happens, our surrounding schools will work hard to include and embrace displaced students and staff while honoring the closed school that shaped students’ and staff members’ lives, educations and careers. We are currently embarking on this important work; middle schools valley-wide are planning to incorporate and uplift our East Middle School Cheetahs in the coming years.
In other cases, capacity concerns might coincide with aging facilities, providing a unique opportunity for school consolidation: combining the students and staff from two aging buildings into one new building. The costs and time horizons for such recommendations would be weighed as part of the committee’s analysis. In this situation, we could create energy, excitement and a shared future for those students and staff in a new, consolidated building and add to the value of the neighborhood.
This committee was also tasked with “develop[ing] recommendations to address declining enrollment.” To do this, the committee will need to understand the root causes. We have analyzed declining birth rates, but we have not yet explored the myriad other impacts on D51 enrollment such as local affordable housing shortages, availability and cost of infant and toddler care, or enrollment in non-district schools. For some root causes, we should be able to develop targeted solutions. For example, D51 might better prioritize unique learning programs at district schools to best serve students and compete with non-district schools. With a robust root-cause analysis, we can identify opportunities for growth and innovation to better meet the needs of more students and families.
In April, we will begin to understand the committee’s composition, structure, plan and decision-making process. In the coming months, we will understand the options they will be pursuing and the associated benefits and ramifications, leading to their ultimate recommendations.
Parallel to the committee’s work, the district will continue to ensure the efficient use of all funds. D51 is working toward aligning our school and district budgets with the Strategic Plan (June 2025 goal). This season of declining enrollment can, and must, be a season of re-grouping and re-building in a manner that adds to our D51 community and engages all the tools available to us.
We teach our students to thrive with a growth mindset, and I know we can and will apply that strong ethic to the challenge of declining enrollment. We will use this challenge as an opportunity to innovate, improve, build trust, build up our community, strengthen D51 and best support our students and teachers. After all, we are all in this together.
Kari Sholtes is a member of the District 51 Board of Education representing District B.