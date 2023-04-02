By KARI SHOLTES

As we all know by now, birth rates in Mesa County are declining and will likely continue to decline. Currently, three D51 elementary schools are operating below 60% capacity, and 11 others are below 80% capacity. Many other school districts have faced steeper declines and have already been forced to confront associated staffing and fiscal challenges. Some of these school districts and their state’s educational entities have developed guidance and best practices for managing a school district’s response to declining enrollment.