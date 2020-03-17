By RICK WAGNER
It’s been an interesting week as we move through somewhat uncharted territory for most of us and it’s at just such a time I think it’s important to recognize just how fortunate we are to live in the United States of America.
We have the strongest economy, the best medical system and the most can-do population in the world. So many are not as remotely fortunate as we are and experience deadlier periods of illness almost frequently.
What brings it even more closely into focus is that a number of places in the world suffer from outbreaks of diseases we long ago put to rest because of the factors I just spoke of; some of these diseases are so far in the past that we’ve forgotten even their threat. Some may want to ask their grandparents about polio and iron lungs, whooping cough, scarlet fever and rubella.
Perhaps this will cause many who resist vaccination to re-examine some of their positions and think what might happen if we replaced the word coronavirus with smallpox. I understand that people can have their beliefs, it’s just important to put those in the context of the alternative.
There is certainly going to have to be some temporary adjustments that not everyone is going to like. That’s pretty understandable since some of the changes can be very damaging to people’s livelihoods. Small businesses that make a living dealing with their customers in person are suffering and we should try and help our neighbors out as much as we can because those businesses are not just names on a sign; they’re real people who depend on that income to support their families and pay their employees so they can do the same thing.
I realize that many of us will have some downturn in our own finances but if we have anything extra, we should try and use it to support the local folks who are trying to stay open for what we hope is a brief period of time. If we can afford it, we should do things like take advantage of our restaurants that are not able to provide table service but offer takeout orders.
Some of the real danger is that many individuals who become infected with the coronavirus may be only mildly affected or asymptomatic but can still pass it on to vulnerable people. Age alone isn’t a determinant of vulnerability; many younger people have invisible health problems with diabetes, respiratory problems or heart conditions
With that in mind, we should learn how to utilize some of the communication abilities we have on our computers, smart phones and home automation devices. Such things can be truly helpful in times such as these by helping us communicate with clients, coworkers and extended family without exposing them to infection.
Normally, we buy these electronics with the wonderful expectation that in some faraway time we will be using all of their cool features, just as soon we have a few minutes to read the directions. For most of us, that time never arrives and consequently we utilize about 30% of the capability of the things we paid fairly good money to have.
I have a video and teleconferencing setup in my office to make it more convenient to talk to clients and others out of town or to save them a trip when an in-person meeting is it not really necessary, but I’m not as good at utilizing it as I should be and I often have to call in people from their own tasks to get things to operate properly.
Getting to use this service more effectively is better for everyone if you have access to these things, and most of us do. This should be the time to learn to use them. I am also probably saving people money from parking enforcement. I was noticing the other day that some of the parking meters make more per hour than I did when I was in high school.
It is a challenging period but don’t forget, innovation and opportunity spring up a lot more often in demanding times.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.