By JIM SPEHAR
Deadlines, as most of us experience, can be pretty damned inconvenient. That was particularly true Friday morning as I sat down to craft this week’s missive.
We still didn’t know who’d represent us in Congress from the 3rd District. The count was swinging wildly, from a substantial lead to one of about three dozen votes for Adam Frisch before later putting Lauren Boebert up by, as I wrote, more than 1,100 votes. Thousands of ballots remained to be counted. There are overseas and military ballots that can be accepted until Wednesday and ballots with some issue that also have until Wednesday for signatures, addresses, etc. to be “cured.”
While it’ll be later this week at the earliest before all votes are tallied, the trick for a columnist is to craft something interesting and informative that’ll stand up no matter the final result. Some things we do know to be true.
The expected and much ballyhooed “Red Wave” turned out to be barely a ripple. Projections of 60, then 30, seats changing hands in the U.S. House of Representatives now seem silly. A good bet as I wrote was that somewhere between three and six seats might switch parties, about 10 percent of pre-election hopes.
Three close races will decide the makeup of the Senate with finality not likely until December’s runoff in Georgia. The status quo might be preserved with Vice President Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote. Either Republicans or Democrats could gain a slight edge. Dems may still be at the mercy of Joe Manchin. Imagine Ted Cruz having that same power if the GOP controls the Senate. Or Marjorie Taylor Greene and her own “squad” fiddling the tune in the House as Kevin McCarthy dances.
We also know now that Colorado is firmly “blue” rather than purple. That might be hard for some in our local Republican bubble to accept. The GOP is without a single statewide officeholder and the 2023 Colorado legislature will be almost 70% Dems. Wasn’t it entertaining to see the reliable GOP apologist up on the side of Grand Mesa tie himself into some pretty twisty knots in a day-after Letter to the Editor that attempted to make lemonade out of undeniably pretty bitter electoral fruit?
Democrat, Republican or unaffiliated, there are reasons to celebrate together.
Decency won. By and large, specious and unqualified election-denying candidates endorsed and sometimes hand-picked by our former president came up short. Whether or not that includes our own junior varsity version of Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s clear that, from New England to Pennsylvania to Michigan, here in Colorado and elsewhere across the country, reason largely overcame rhetoric and, sometimes, outright lies.
The closeness of the Boebert/Frisch race, whatever a final result we might not know until December if a recount comes into play, offers a lesson we might hope Boebert would learn. Any optimism about that is a heavy lift given she’s already blamed, in a Wall Street Journal article last week, the top of Colorado’s GOP ticket for her ballot-box travails.
To her, I offer my oft-used favorite Ernest Hemingway quote: “Every damn thing is your own fault if you are any good.”
Contrast the snarkiness, the name-calling, the overall in-your-face attitude and presentation in Boebert’s ads and speeches with the issue-centered and more measured approach of Frisch. Those sorts of contrasts, coupled with concerns about women’s rights that were on par with economic worries as the two primary issues in exit polls, just might be the reason why turnout was higher than expected, young people voted in numbers that exceeded expectations and women and unaffiliated voters tilted toward Democrats.
What else might be cited as the reason Boebert squandered a nine-point head start courtesy of redistricting and ended up in a dead heat battling in overtime for her electoral life?
Finally, there’s one over-riding take-away from the closeness of the battle for the House and Senate, the Senate cliffhangers in Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia and the nail-biter in our 3rd CD. Every vote really does count. Think about the under votes (folks who marked their ballots for other races but skipped the 3rd CD).
Those few thousand uncast votes just might have carried the day for either candidate.
“Those who stay away from the election think that one vote will do no good: ‘Tis but one step more to think that one vote will do no harm.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Jim Spehar checked every box on his split-ticket ballot. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.