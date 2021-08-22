By KATHLEEN SGAMMA
A remarkable series of events has taken place over the last few weeks. First, the White House asked OPEC and Russia to increase oil production to address rising gasoline prices. That might not be such a remarkable request if we didn’t have plenty of oil right here in America. In fact, after we became a net exporter of oil during the Trump administration, suddenly this year our imports from Russia are way up.
The second event followed the next week, as the Department of the Interior announced defiantly that it would not be holding oil and natural gas lease sales, despite a court order to do so. A judge in Louisiana overturned President Biden’s leasing ban on federal lands and waters more than two months ago, but the department refuses to comply. Officials claimed the department hasn’t met its obligations to ensure operations protect the environment, land, air, water, wildlife, and other cultural and natural resources. That’s a novel approach: a government agency that hasn’t done a good job of doing its job can just declare it’s not going to do its job even if the law and the courts require it to.
But production on federal lands is already conducted under strict environmental regulations. Besides complying with multiple federal laws like the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act, operations on federal lands are subject to many multiple additional layers of protections that aren’t required on private lands. That’s because public lands are owned by all Americans and there are many more requirements to ensure conservation while making the lands available for other multiple uses like recreation and wildlife conservation. Couple all the federal regulations with strict Colorado state rules that companies must also comply with on federal lands, and production from public lands in Colorado, primarily found on the West Slope, is easily some of the most sustainable oil and natural gas in the world.
Contrast that with Russia and Saudi Arabia, where environmental regulations are lax if not virtually nonexistent. When we don’t produce it here, we have to import it from other countries. Those other countries could include Canada, which has strict environmental regulations comparable to ours, but President Biden doesn’t want that to happen either. One of the first things he did in office was to cancel the KeystoneXL pipeline that would have transported Canadian and North Dakotan oil.
So now the president turns to Russia and OPEC instead for their dirty oil. These and many other policies have been made in the name of climate change, but they make it increasingly difficult to produce oil and natural gas in the United States. And as much as the White House won’t admit it, American natural gas is the primary reason the United States has reduced more greenhouse gas emissions over more than a decade than any other country.
Data from the Department of Energy show that natural gas has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than wind and solar energy combined. That’s because natural gas provides 24/7 energy at a lower carbon profile than other major electricity sources, not just when the wind blows and the sun shines. The American oil and natural gas industry is part of the solution on climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while still meeting the needs of humanity for food, shelter, mobility, home heating and cooling, medicines, water, and other life-sustaining products and services.
Rather than turning to Russia and OPEC, I have a better idea. Why doesn’t the White House just declare a truce with American producers and promise to back off plans to regulate us off federal lands and out of business? Simply announce new lease sales onshore and move forward with the offshore leasing plan. Reissue the permit to construct KeystoneXL. Stop plans to move forward aggressively with countless new regulations meant to reduce American production.
When the rubber meets the road, high energy prices trump unworkable climate change policies. President Biden admitted that when he felt pressure from voters facing high prices at the pump and turned to OPEC to bail him out. Reliable, affordable energy and our industry’s technological innovation provide real, sustainable solutions for climate change. Don’t advantage Russian and Saudi above American producers.
Kathleen Sgamma is the president of the Western Energy Alliance, which represnts 200 companies engaged in all aspects of environmentally responsible exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the West. Learn more at www.WesternEnergyAlliance.org.