By GENE GOFFIN
Can you steal a presidential election by corrupting the Electoral College? The unfortunate answer — maybe. It was done in 1876.
Constitutional Convention of 1787 delegates were perplexed how to choose a chief executive. Influential members were anti-democratic, calling it “mobocracy.” Pro-democracy leaders were largely excluded. Our semi-democratic Constitution reflects this.
Like most people, they left the tough stuff to the end, cobbling together a “College” they imagined would be populated by the country’s intellectual leaders. That never happened. Only 13 years later, a presidential election tied in the Electoral College. Thomas Jefferson and his vice-presidential running mate, Aaron Burr, tied because of a constitutional drafting error. Burr was a deceitful politician who may have engineered the tie. He lost in the House of Representatives where tied Electoral College votes go. Each state, regardless of population, gets one vote. The 12th Amendment corrected the drafting error. Other defects were ignored.
By 1824, democracy was more accepted. Andrew Jackson, a charismatic candidate from what was then the “West,” easily beat the three other major candidates, but didn’t have an Electoral College majority. Again, the House decided. John Adams’ son, John Quincy Adams, won in the House. It was termed the “corrupt bargain.” Losing the popular vote has meant weak presidencies. Adams was no exception.
After the Civil War, Reconstruction’s goal was a democratic south for all races. A nasty impeachment and trial after Lincoln’s assassination, rampant corruption, fear of immigrants, disgust with Congress, incompetent presidents and failing Reconstruction brought democracy into disrepute. Yellow journalism heightened division. Parties avoided controversial topics; problems went unsolved. Political control shifted slightly back and forth because of minor events. Even capable presidents were hamstrung. Sound familiar?
In 1876, a disputed presidential election challenged a shaky democracy. Republican Rutherford B. Hayes clearly lost the popular vote to Democrat Samuel Tilden. Twenty electoral votes, 19 from Louisiana, Florida and South Carolina, and one from Oregon, were disputed. Both sides cheated. Tilden needed one to win. An unsure Congress established a Commission of 15 to investigate which were fake electors. Planned to have seven from each party and one independent, Democrats’ machinations backfired, so Republicans controlled the Commission, 8 to 7. Every vote was awarded to Hayes regardless of facts. Hunger for power defeated democracy.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 was supposed to solve these problems. Even then, congressional members admitted the Act needed refinement, but haven’t amended it in 135 years. It clearly states the vice president only reports electoral votes. He cannot ignore or change anything. The time to challenge votes was a month before. The states determine which results are valid. Each governor must certify them. However, ambiguous language leaves openings for mischief.
In 1888, there was another election where the popular vote winner, Grover Cleveland, lost the electoral vote. In 2000 and 2020 it happened again. Eleven percent of presidents have been popular vote losers. Every such election has been awarded to the conservative by either the Electoral College, House of Representatives, or Supreme Court. This arrangement promotes power, not democracy, leading to chaos, dissension and weak presidencies.
John Eastman, a lawyer and political scientist advising the past president, likely had the 1876 election in mind and believed the Electoral Count Act unconstitutional, thereby making it possible for states to change electoral votes. He must have known an 1876- style commission was unworkable for his purposes because it would not have a Republican majority. The only possibility was for states to reverse their electoral votes. Lawyers can speculate new legal theories, but some are only clever, not realistic. Eastman finally admitted his plan was illegal.
If states did change their electoral votes, they would have to repeal state laws protecting democracy, give the legislature, governor or secretary of state absolute power, ignore federal law, and even ignore presidential popular votes. This disregards Supreme Court precedent and the Electoral Count Act. This Supreme Court has been unfriendly to democracy and may take a case next term that could end all judicial review of gerrymandering — would they allow legislatures to end the presidential popular vote too? Some politicians want to end “one man, one vote.” The Texas Republican Party suggested U.S. Senators no longer be elected by popular vote.
Democracy is shaky again. But, Americans want their votes counted — when Tina Peters refused to count 574 votes, her downfall began because she violated a core American value.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.