I’ve often said, when involved in personnel decisions in my public and private lives, that organizations need different types of leadership at different stages of their development. Nowhere has that observation been more relevant than in the decisions to appoint first Tim Foster and, on Thursday, John Marshall, to the top job at Colorado Mesa University.
As the most recent selection process played out, I found myself thinking back 17 years to the appointment of Foster, a somewhat controversial move by a Board of Trustees then dominated by influential locals. It came at a time when the future of Colorado’s smaller public colleges was in question — when the outlook for campuses in Grand Junction, Gunnison, Alamosa and Durango was very much in doubt and state funding for higher education was beginning a steep decline.
Enrollment of full-time equivalent students at what was then Mesa State College totaled just shy of 5,200, according to the Colorado Commission on Higher Education, at the beginning of Foster’s tenure as the 10th president of the school. It’s more than doubled over the last 17 years. While other small colleges have struggled, our local institution has grown and prospered.
One evidence of that is in bricks and mortar. With state funding iffy, Foster kick-started an aggressive expansion program based not on legislative appropriations but instead financed by students themselves. Modern dormitories attractive to today’s potential enrollees were paid for with revenue bonds. An enlarged student center and facilities for expanded athletic programs were financed by student fees. A growing student body attracted by those amenities then provided additional leverage with lawmakers when more classroom space was needed. Focus on a more diverse student body resulted in expanded programs, including advanced degrees.
Just as important, CMU became more integrated into the community. Involvement in economic development efforts, job training, arts and culture all have grown. Partnerships, including funding by local entities that’s not without controversy, resulted in new scholarships and land acquisition for expansion. Private contributions to CMU have grown.
If there’s a lingering question as Foster’s tenure ends, it might be in faculty relationships, including lagging salaries and perhaps an over-reliance on part-time instructors. While it’s a given that higher education faculties are often dissatisfied with whatever administrative hierarchy they toil under, it’ll behoove his successor to make improved relationships with those most directly involved with students a priority.
John Marshall’s appointment comes at a very different time, by a very different group of trustees and a very different stage in the evolution of CMU.
He emerged from a process that started with more than 60 applicants, the result of a national search. His appointment was made by a Board of Trustees dominated not by locals, though there are four including student and faculty representatives, but by members with significant national and international experience within and outside of education. He’ll assume leadership of a vibrant and growing university, not one at a tipping point of relevancy, in a crowded and changing educational environment.
There’s much to celebrate in the remaining couple of months of Tim Foster’s presidency. And much work left to be done.
Marshall will be charged with both maintaining the momentum engendered over the past 17 years and leading all elements of the campus with a vision of his own, one yet to be articulated. How he guides CMU will be of vital importance to not only 11,000-plus students, nearly 700 full and part-time faculty members, other staff as well as an extended community both supportive of and dependent upon success for both CMU’s new president and the school’s ongoing mission.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the old saying goes. I suspect we’ll see little immediate change as Marshall begins his tenure. I’m certain he’ll ultimately set his own path, guided by experiences as both a student and administrator on the campus he’ll now lead. In short, John Marshall will become his own man, not the Tim Foster clone some worry about, as he continues to grow into his new job.
So count me among those who agree with the headline of the Daily Sentinel’s Friday editorial…”Right man, Right job. Right time. Right Pick.” Both last week and 17 years ago.
Jim Spehar’s single shaky year at what was then Mesa Junior College makes him an alum under whatever name “North Avenue University” has operated during intervening 50-plus years. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.