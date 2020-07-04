By JIM SPEHAR
That’d be the message most of us would send to the Grand Junction City Council. Especially after noting the exceedingly unscientific Daily Sentinel survey that found two-thirds of those offering opinions opting to give council members either a D or F grade.
(Let’s take that “poll” with a pound or two of salt. It’s my experience, after 12 years in a couple of local offices, that a governing body made up of Jesus Christ, Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi would probably get similarly poor grades from at least a third of our perpetually grumpy locals at any given time.)
That said, it’s absolutely true that the train has gone off the rails a time or two too many recently. Far enough off track that former mayor Rick Taggart was prepared to resign if there wasn’t a course correction.
Some givens make the work of any city council member difficult. Being elected as individuals leaves the resulting workplace a little different than most, where assembling a team can be an art in itself. Winning election instills a feeling of independence and fuels the ego. The expectation of voters who put sometimes widely disparate council members into the governing mix is that, despite egos, differences and independent streaks, they are all expected to work together collegially for the good of the community. Finally, you don’t always get to choose what you work on but instead find yourself dealing with testy or troubling issues that come at you unexpectedly.
None of that excuses the sort of behavior we’ve been witnessing. Most of those bumps aren’t hard to handle intellectually. But when emotion interferes, as it obviously did in the recent council dustup, courtesy, decorum and common sense are often the first casualties. The results are comments and actions that’d probably have some council members having a serious discussion with their supervisor and the human resource department if they happened at their private sector workplaces.
Taggart reconsidered his resignation after the council unanimously adopted a dozen rules of the road for future interactions. While he doesn’t think those guidelines used by some previous councils go far enough, it’s good his leavening voice will remain in the mix. We’ll see if and for how long this potential détente works.
When all is said and done, all the protagonists in this latest Grand Junction City Council dustup might consider these words I’ve found useful from time to time, then look inward and act accordingly. Especially if they expect constituents to seriously consider the TABOR override they’re now discussing.
“Every damn thing is your own fault if you are any good.”
— Ernest Hemingway
■ ■ ■
If you think our City Council members have had a rough week or two, consider our soon-to-be former congressman Scott Tipton.
He’s likely spending his 4th of July weekend contemplating last Tuesday’s primary election loss to upstart Lauren Boebert. It’s worth noting that Tipton has around $600,000 left in his campaign account after what might be charitably described as a lackluster effort and more realistically as a non-existent primary election campaign.
Lesson learned: Your current election battle is the most important one. Saving bullets for the next one can leave you dead on the earlier battlefield.
It’s also been a tough week for state Sen. Ray Scott. Not a lot of love shown by GOP primary voters for the man they’ve elected to the state legislature multiple times but rejected by a huge margin in his bid to become a Mesa County commissioner. Scott’s failure also leaves current commissioner Rose Pugliese without a place to land as she exits office thanks to term limits. Wide speculation had Pugliese being appointed to complete Scott’s legislative term had his bid for the higher-paying county commissioner job been successful.
Credit primary voters for one timid step in turning local GOP political waters. Rather than recycling the same old same old, as they once again did in the other commission race, they injected new and younger blood into the electoral mix. Cody Davis’s more positive campaign was also a marked contrast to Scott’s desperate falsehoods about Davis’s role in drainage district fee-related events, lies that persisted even after it was pointed out the actual chronology didn’t fit Scott’s untrue accusations.
One might forgive Tipton and Scott if they’re caught repeating the following sentiment:
“The people have spoken, the bastards.”
— Mark Twain
Jim Spehar writes from experience, having both won and lost at the ballot box. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.