By JIM CAGNEY
I grew up around guns in the city. My father was a Chicago policeman for 33 years. He had guns, and so did his policemen friends who frequented our two-flat on Chicago’s north side. He taught me how to shoot, and care for a weapon. But he also taught me some social lessons. More than once he told me, “the first rule is, if you point a gun at someone, you better be prepared to shoot him. You never-ever bluff with a gun. Entering a gun into a situation escalates the tension, and causes unpredictability. Never assume people will cower because you drew a gun.”
Sage advice, I’d say. Many people don’t cower before threats, and they don’t give up easily when attacked. Military history demonstrates societies fight on, and are willing to endure astonishing personal hardship to the bitter end. In the runup to the Civil War, both sides thought the other would melt before their gallantry. Instead we got 10,000 battles big enough to name. That’s why this new trend of gun-toting showmanship troubles me so much. I don’t subscribe to the idea that my cherished right to keep and bear arms also entitles me use my gun to intimidate people.
Out on the street are the Black Lives Matter people rightfully and appropriately demanding a fair shake in the American legal system. But increasingly, they seem to have allowed looters and rioters to define them. As the carnage to innocent bystanders mounts, the Black Lives Matter people would be wise to pause and re-evaluate in order to regain the moral high ground.
With them on the on the street these days are right-wing counter protesters supported by President Trump. The president even tweets that someone who brings an assault rifle to a street confrontation, and then shoots three people, was acting in self-defense. The apparent argument is, I went downtown with my assault rifle to intimate some angry people, and things didn’t go as expected. Don’t you see? It was them, not me.
I’d like to think that Kenosha shooter was a total aberration, but on comes Tucker Carlson from Fox News saying we shouldn’t be shocked that “17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would.” Carlson apparently thinks punk kids shooting people on the street for unclear purposes constitutes maintaining order. Rest assured the Kenosha dead have friends who are very angry, and they no doubt learned a very different lesson than the shooter intended. Sure enough, a right-wing counter protester was shot in Portland last Sunday. And so goes the escalation of street violence. At issue is people who seem to assume their kind will always have the upper hand in the gun carrying intimidation game. Don’t bet on that. It’s folly to assume that any faction will easily prevail. We flirt with long term destabilization.
Consequently, I can’t see a path wherein the president’s side-pickin’ approach to law enforcement can function to our collective benefit. I recall the president saying during the border wall incident, that people “build walls not because they hate the people on the outside, but because they love the people on the inside.” That’s his vision? The privileged few living inside gated communities? I don’t want to live like that even if I’m on the privileged inside, and I absolutely don’t see any stability in that society. The model requires the police protect the insiders from the outsiders, not just criminals, which eventually requires brutality to enforce. I’ve known a lot of policemen over the years, and I don’t believe any of them want that job.
Facing a spiral of street violence, President Trump assures us that he can divide us with his rhetoric, and simultaneously bring us law and order. Not a chance. Our police forces aren’t set up to referee warring factions in the street. While president Trump has obviously chosen a side, our police forces should not. Anyone who thinks anything good can from this gun intimidation spiral needs a reality check.
Jim Cagney grew up in Chicago, but has lived in Wyoming or Colorado since 1974. He currently lives in Grand Junction.