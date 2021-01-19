By DIANE MITSCH BUSH
We have seen since Jan. 6 how resilient and how fragile our democracy is.
We see resilience in the fact that after a violent mob of insurrectionists attacked our Capitol with intent to overthrow the election, Congress reconvened. It did its Constitutional duty to certify the election so we could have the peaceful transition of power from one president to the next, as we have done every four years beginning with the 1796 election.
Many members, both Republican and Democratic, stood up for our Constitution, and police officers put their lives on the line. Jason Crow stayed in the chamber until all the members sheltering there were safe. The deeply moving photos of Congressman Andy Kim on his hands and knees cleaning up the damage at our Capitol remind us what a real public servant is and does. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman led the violent mob away from the Senate by himself.
There are as many definitions and treatises on leadership as there are stars in a Rocky Mountain winter sky. But I think we can all agree that a leader tells us the truth and is accountable for their actions. A real leader is not in it for greed or fame, for ego or ideology, or for Twitter followers. Real leaders are public servants, not celebrity wannabes worried about who will primary them in 2022 or whether or not they can nab the nomination for president in the 2024 election. A real leader is there to listen and serve, not to be self-serving.
We also need to face what Jan. 6 showed us about the fragility of our democratic republic. 2021 is the first time ever that the peaceful, constitutional transition from one U.S. administration to the next was almost overthrown by a violent mob with allegiance to one man. Police were beaten mercilessly and one, Brian Sicknick, was beaten to death.
In our first contested election in 1796, both Adam’s and Jefferson’s supporters waged a bitter, divisive campaign that accused the other side of wanting to destroy our democracy. But the peaceful transition from President Washington to President Adams showed that our new constitution worked.
Our oath of office is not an oath to a person — it is an oath to uphold, defend, and protect the U.S. Constitution. In our constitutional democracy no one is above the law, especially elected representatives who have taken an oath of office. I have taken the Colorado oath of office five times. I swore on my confirmation Bible to uphold the Colorado Constitution and our U.S. Constitution “so help me God.” I believe that being an elected representative is a sacred trust. It is not just a photo op.
The fragility of our democratic republic is shown in the words and lawless actions of the violent insurrectionists who erected a gallows for Vice President Mike Pence. Some spoke openly of wanting to “arrest” and even kill the speaker of the U.S. House. The terrorists believed that the election was “stolen” and that “Our president wants us here.” Another said, “We are representing the 74 million people who got disenfranchised.” He seems to believe that if your side loses an election, then you do not have to abide by the law. You can violently attack our democracy and injure or even beat to death those you disagree with. You can do whatever you want in the name of “freedom.”
Many have argued that we need to “set this aside,” move on, and heal. We cannot heal and have real unity in our nation until those individuals responsible are held accountable. Throughout the 20th century, nations torn by political violence discovered that their divisions could not be healed without real accountability for the people who had engaged in political violence. We must hold accountable the domestic terrorists and those elected officials who gave aid, comfort, and encouragement to the insurrectionists, including the president and some members of the US House and Senate. If we do not hold them accountable, we normalize this behavior and make it more likely that it will happen again.
I believe that if we all pull together and hold fully accountable under the law all the insurrectionists who attacked our country and all those who are found to have instigated them, then our democracy will be stronger, and we as a nation will become more united.
This is a test. It’s a difficult test, but it’s a test that I hope to God we can pass.
Diane Mitsch Bush served two terms as a Routt County commissioner. She served on the Club 20 board and executive committee. Then she represented Eagle County and Routt County, two headwaters counties, in the Colorado House for three terms. Mitsch Bush chaired the Transportation and Energy Committee and was vice chair of the Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources Committee. She was recognized for working across the aisle and bringing people together for consensus on tough issues. In 2018 and 2020 Mitsch Bush was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Congress in Colorado’s Third District.