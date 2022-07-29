By GREG WALCHER

The headline read, “Supreme Court Reins in EPA on Clean Power Plan.” On the last day of its recent session, the court released its long-anticipated ruling in West Virginia vs. EPA, four consolidated cases representing 19 states, numerous labor unions, utilities, rural electrics, manufacturers, business groups and others. The court finally settled the decade-old debate, definitively affirming that EPA has no authority to decide whether Americans get their electricity from coal, oil, wind, solar or fairy dust.