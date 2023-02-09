By FLOYD BEARD

February, what can I say? It is a funny little month. It starts with a rodent ritually predicting how quickly spring will nudge out old man winter. February ends by rectifying a glitch in our calendar. Actually it fixes a glitch in how long it takes the Earth to revolve around the Sun. We say it takes one year comprised of 365 days lasting 24 hours each. When in reality it takes 365 and one-fourth days for our good old rock sphere to accomplish its yearly trek. So to compensate, we add one day to February almost every four years. I say almost because they must have had a cowboy on the committee to figure this out. And they forbade him to use baling wire, used horseshoes and rebraided lengths of broken lariat to get this job fixed. We find Good ol’ Earth is not on task and falling short of the goal slightly so an extra day every four years is a bit too much. Therefore, every year divided evenly by 100 does not get to be a leap year unless it can be divided evenly by 400, then February slyly slips in a 29th day as though no one is watching. So for you planning type personalities the year 2000 was a leap year and the year 2024 will have the extra day also. So if you’re behind already in 2023 relax, 2024 is coming and you will get an extra day to get all caught up,

