February, what can I say? It is a funny little month. It starts with a rodent ritually predicting how quickly spring will nudge out old man winter. February ends by rectifying a glitch in our calendar. Actually it fixes a glitch in how long it takes the Earth to revolve around the Sun. We say it takes one year comprised of 365 days lasting 24 hours each. When in reality it takes 365 and one-fourth days for our good old rock sphere to accomplish its yearly trek. So to compensate, we add one day to February almost every four years. I say almost because they must have had a cowboy on the committee to figure this out. And they forbade him to use baling wire, used horseshoes and rebraided lengths of broken lariat to get this job fixed. We find Good ol’ Earth is not on task and falling short of the goal slightly so an extra day every four years is a bit too much. Therefore, every year divided evenly by 100 does not get to be a leap year unless it can be divided evenly by 400, then February slyly slips in a 29th day as though no one is watching. So for you planning type personalities the year 2000 was a leap year and the year 2024 will have the extra day also. So if you’re behind already in 2023 relax, 2024 is coming and you will get an extra day to get all caught up,
One might be inclined to ask why bother? Well, maybe to keep Punxsutawney Phil from getting confused. If no adjustments were made, every 40 years would throw spring off 10 days and in a few centuries, spring would arrive in November. Phil and the movie set of Groundhog Day would just go nuts. Besides, whoever heard of spring branding being held in December or January? But a word of warning, The year 2500, a mere 477 years from now, will not be a leap year, so do not let those little things pile up!
February
February got here so quickly,
And I’m in a bind.
One month already gone,
And I am way behind.
It’s twenty twenty three,
and the rules are so contrary.
I can’t even plan,
On an extra day in February.
But on that point, I must confess,
I really do not mind.
Last Leap Year Day all went wrong,
I just got further behind.
February is winter here,
Short days, cold, and hazy.
So to have some fun with an over grown rat,
Does not seem all that crazy.
I will plan to work more hours,
Get me a headlamp that is brand new.
Lots of batteries and baling wire,
Fresh JB Weld, and Gorilla Glue.
Yes February is a little month,
But it shore can test your starch.
It is mostly an adjusting buffer,
Between January, and signs of spring in March.
If Punxsutawney Phil says so!
Happy February everyone! Don’t lose hope. It is only 28 days long this year and spring is just around the corner!
Floyd Beard is a cowboy poet and short grass philosopher. He lives in Kim, Colorado.