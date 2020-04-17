By MEGAN FROMM
At the end of March, a number of surveys showed COVID-19 is drastically increasing screen time and media use among young people. Sure, online learning accounts for much of that, but students who responded to these surveys also reported increases in media use outside of school requirements — movies, TV shows and social media.
In the absence of eight hours of school each day, many are rightfully turning to habits and activities that better fit their needs in these uncertain days — movies, video games, creative play and yes, extended screen time.
You know what else is increasing with that screen time? Parental guilt.
Before we pile worry upon worry that these unstructured activities — especially those that increase screen time — will create zombie children who don’t know how to read a book in six months, let me assure you: the kids will be all right.
No, those extra hours your otherwise healthy teen spends playing video games these days will not make him or her more likely to be aggressive or socially distant in the future.
No, parking your toddler in front of multiple episodes of “Paw Patrol” right now is unlikely to delay his or her speech or communication skills.
I get it, though. Feeling guilty for using technology to “babysit” is a mainstream media narrative, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Media effects don’t happen in a bubble, and we also know they are often cumulative. So, your kids’ media exposure and use over many, many months or years is likely more significant than short-term sustained screen time right now.
In the 14 years I’ve been studying media literacy and the effects of media on society, I’ve seen the good, bad and ugly. Screen time is no substitute for healthy family dynamics, it’s true, but many of the negative effects that are possible with increased screen time for young people are easily mitigated by parent intervention.
If you’re worried about media and technology overuse right now, you can take a few simple steps to curb your anxiety and make this extended media use work for your family, not against it.
For young adults and teenagers, often the best approach a parent or guardian can take is to engage in media and technology use with their young person.
Yes, parents, I’m telling you to play some video games. Watch their favorite Netflix series. Establish rotating choices for TV time so each family member has a say in what you watch. Make your own Instagram page and let teens show you how while you discuss privacy settings and follows. Try a Tik Tok dance. Your ego may not thank you, but your family relationships will.
While spending a little extra time on smartphones during this pandemic is not likely to create permanent problems, I’d caution guardians to seriously consider phone and internet access overnight. Researchers have seen an uptick in feelings of anxiety and isolation in teenagers, especially young women, because of increased use overnight.
With real isolation a social necessity these days, it may be tempting to allow unfettered connections through smartphones. Allowing your teen all-night access to their device may seem like a way to help them maintain contact with friends and a semblance of a social life, but phones are one of the most significant disruptors of sleep for teenagers.
I’d still recommend having your teens store their smartphone somewhere other than their bedroom at night and putting a moratorium on phone use during sleeping hours. Routines for media use are important, even if that routine allows more media use and screen time during this pandemic than you’d normally be comfortable with.
And parents, don’t be hypocrites. Set boundaries for your own device usage that can and will look different because of your adult responsibilities. Model healthy technology consumption behaviors as much as possible so your kids learn coping mechanisms besides scrolling.
Younger kids tend to have more controlled access to media, with guardians choosing shows and movies that are age-appropriate, but adult participation in media consumption is still key. The simple act of sitting with your child and watching media together sets a foundation for open communication about these habits.
Similarly, there are excellent resources for how to use media and screen time to help kids process the unprecedented circumstances around the world right now. Not sure how to talk to your young child about what’s happening in the world? Use their favorite character or show to imagine what the best thing to do is when we feel sick or when others around us might be — we try to stay home and stay, or get, healthy.
In short, it’s OK to cut yourself some slack right now, parents. As we adjust to the “new normal” of life during and after a pandemic, our media habits will need to change, too.
Right now, most families are in a state of triage at home, so don’t sweat the small stuff. Keep in mind the big picture of who your kids are, their unique personality and needs, and what activities help them to thrive, decompress and engage. Then, reassess often.
Megan Fromm, PhD, is a journalism teacher and student media adviser at Grand Junction High School.