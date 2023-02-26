When my partners and I co-founded Copeka Coffee in 2017, we envisioned it to be inclusive and welcoming to people of all generations and backgrounds. We wanted to create a space where people can break silos and come together to share ideas, and we wanted to be a business that focused on sustainability in the broadest sense: trying to do what’s good for people and the environment.
But five years in, it’s clear to us that Copeka and other local businesses face major barriers to being truly sustainable. Chief among those barriers is the housing crisis that is hitting the Grand Valley.
The fact is, the Grand Valley is no longer the affordable oasis of Colorado. According to the 2021 Grand Valley Housing Needs Assessment, the median rent in Mesa County rose 21% from 2010 to 2019. Back in 2010, 38% of rentals in Grand Junction were priced below $650 per month. By 2019 that dropped to less than a quarter — and you’d be hard-pressed to find them.
As a small business, high housing costs make it challenging to support our staff. Despite paying the highest wages we can, we’ve lost staff who’ve had to move away because they can’t afford to live here. Recruiting, hiring and training is incredibly expensive. And inflation is hitting hard, especially for businesses like us who are committed to sourcing products ethically.
Instead of putting all the burden on small businesses and individuals to close the gap between wages and housing, we need policy solutions that make our city more affordable, more sustainable and easier to get around.
That doesn’t mean building some massive, poorly-designed apartment complex on the edge of town.
For one thing, lots of our staff commute by bike, so it’s absolutely crucial for them to live close to the coffee shop. Not only is biking less expensive than driving, it’s also better for the environment, making it a win-win option.
Affordable units closer to the city center would also bring us more customers. People of all income levels are more likely to support local businesses when they’re right in their neighborhood.
Plus, we need lots of different types of housing to create lively neighborhoods where older adults, families and young people can all live and have access to grocery stores, schools, shops, parks, restaurants and other things that can help improve their quality of life.
I’ve seen a lot of good will from the city and our local politicians in addressing this issue. Grand Junction has laid a good framework for changing zoning laws and ensuring more affordability in new housing. But there’s often a lack of political will to follow through on these ideas. A recent example is the City Council’s decision to subsidize the redevelopment of the old City Market site despite the developer pulling back on its promise to include affordable units. The retail and service industry workers who need housing close to where they work simply can’t afford market-rate apartments.
It’s time to start trying different solutions. I was excited to hear that Gov. Jared Polis is talking about addressing housing and transportation in a comprehensive way through state legislation. Support from the state could help our local leaders move in the right direction and incentivize them to take bolder steps to make housing accessible to people who need it now.
I know how urgent this need is because I’m one of these people. It’s not profitable to run a business that’s really trying to do things differently. Right now, I’m living in an apartment that I can’t move out of because there’s nothing else I can afford.
Delaying action on housing harms people who really want to make a positive contribution to our communities. When people aren’t struggling to scrape out a living, they have more time and resources to vote and engage in local politics, create art and music, make environmentally friendly choices and support local businesses.
Better housing policy and affordable growth benefits us all. I believe we can all come together to support solutions that will help more people be able to live and thrive in our beautiful city.