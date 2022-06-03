By GREG WALCHER
Last week, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told a Senate committee the government must reassess its management of the Colorado River Basin because of unprecedented drought. She cited the historically low levels of both Lake Powell and Lake Mead, though her testimony was long on drama and short on plans. In fact, she offered no indication that she understands the role her own agency has played in what she admits is a crisis.
She thinks the crisis is about drought, but in reality it is more about management. I say that because there is little the government can do about amounts of snowfall, but it can do much about its management of reservoirs. The existing “drought contingency plan,” agreed upon by the seven states with legal rights to Colorado River water, expires in 2026. She urges changing the management plan sooner, but without explaining how.
The Colorado River Research Group, a team of scholars at Utah State University, studies this river system, from perspectives in social, physical and biological sciences, along with water law and public policy. In 2018, they highlighted the role of policy decisions in draining Lake Powell, in a paper aptly titled, “It’s Hard to Fill a Bathtub When the Drain is Wide Open.” That is precisely what has happened at Lake Powell, yet the report has been largely ignored. It should be required reading for everyone concerned about the Colorado River.
Lake Powell was created for the primary purpose of administering the Interstate Compact — ensuring the Upper Basin states can deliver the water they are required to send downstream, even in dry years. It was completed in 1966 and finally filled to its 27 million acre-foot capacity by 1980. But since 2000, the water level has dropped 94 feet, even though the Upper Basin states have consistently used only 60% of their entitlements. The lake holds barely 10 million acre-feet today.
In reservoirs designed for multi-year carryover storage, the report explains, “declines are expected in dry years, and recovery is expected in wet years.” But at Lake Powell, “When large inflows do occur, current operational rules immediately trigger large releases.” In the extremely wet 2011, for example, inflow at Lake Powell was five million acre-feet above average. But the Bureau immediately opened the gates and sent it all downstream to Lake Mead, benefiting California, Las Vegas and fish. No wonder Lake Powell cannot recover during wet years.
The report acknowledges that several dry years contributed to the water level drop, “but ultimately it is the operational rules that are slowly but surely draining Lake Powell.” Under the Interstate Compact, the Bureau was supposed to release about 8.3 million acre feet per year for the Lower Basin. But in all but four years between 2000 and 2018, the agency released more, a cumulative total of 11 million acre-feet more than required. “Had those excess releases remained in Lake Powell, the lake level would not have declined,” as the report notes.
The Bureau’s main concern is “deploying emergency strategies” to ensure enough water for hydropower generation, at both Powell and Mead. That’s because hydropower revenues fund the government’s favorite projects in the region: the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Program, the Salinity Control Program and the Endangered Fish Recovery Programs. That’s especially ironic because the fish programs have continually demanded greater flows for fish recovery.
That very strategy is draining Lake Powell, not only the source of these programs’ funding, but also the only means for guaranteeing regular water flows of any amount.
So to keep the hydropower revenues flowing, this year the Bureau sent another million acre-feet to Lake Powell by draining Blue Mesa and Flaming Gorge Reservoirs to the point of ending seasonal boating operations, at tremendous cost to the Colorado and Wyoming economies.
Meanwhile, American Rivers lists the Colorado as the country’s most endangered waterway, “ground zero for the climate and water crisis.” An environmental coalition endorsed a “10 Strategies Report,” to restore the River. The first strategy is to “prioritize forest management and restoration to maintain system functionality…” That would drastically increase snow melt runoff, as foresters have been saying for years.
Commissioner Touton thanked Congress for the $8.3 billion it gave the Bureau in the Biden infrastructure bill, including $300 million for “drought contingency planning.” That much money could restore healthy watersheds to millions of acres of public lands, though the Bureau won’t spend it on that. They’ll continue to drain the bathtub, while lamenting that it isn’t filling fast enough.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.