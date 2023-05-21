As the general manager of the Colorado River District, I want to express my deepest appreciation to state Sens. Dylan Roberts and Perry Will and Reps. Julie McCluskie and Marc Catlin for their tireless support of West Slope water priorities during the 2023 legislative session.
Unified in their concern for the West Slope across party lines, they sponsored and passed Senate Bill 23-295, which will establish the Colorado River Drought Task Force in an effort that provides West Slope communities a voice in protecting the water resources that sustain our communities, agriculture and industries.
The Colorado River District’s priority each legislative session is to advocate for West Slope water users in the decisions that affect their future. At the outset of this legislative session, the Governor’s office and legislative leadership made clear that water remained a top-tier priority. This priority acknowledges that for years, the Colorado River Basin has faced a serious water crisis. Our local communities have experienced drought, reduced water supply and quality leading to significant economic and environmental impacts. Exacerbated by climate change, an already out-of-balance system came to a critical point in the last few years, as evidenced by the impacts on agriculture, massive wildfires and significant stream closures. Our West Slope legislators remained focused on solutions to address these critical water issues, while also making every effort to understand the complexity of water decisions.
We are all thankful for the generous snowpack and resulting above-average water supply in the Colorado River basin this year. Sound science indicates there is a very strong likelihood that hydrology in the basin will soon flip back to resemble the past few dry, hot years. The Colorado River District, together with our state leaders, are quick to point out that much of the imbalance between supply and demand in the basin is caused by overuse by the Lower Basin states. Our state is united in saying that the Lower Basin overuse must come to an end immediately. That being said, our state must be prepared to proactively handle drought and mitigate its destructive impacts on our agriculture, industries, communities and the environment. We must be prepared to participate in bringing the river into balance.
The Colorado River Drought Task Force is a needed step forward in addressing these challenges. By bringing together representatives from state and local governments, water providers, agricultural producers, environmental organizations and other stakeholders, the task force will facilitate collaboration and cooperation on water management issues. This will help the West Slope and the state of Colorado to identify and prepare strategies for drought response, water conservation and sustainable water use by all that draw water from the Colorado River.
We know that the West Slope has the most to lose from actions taken in haste, and that any solution that impacts water use in agricultural sectors must be voluntary, temporary and compensated. The Colorado River District supported this legislation to make sure that West Slope communities and agriculture have a seat at the table to work collaboratively with the state and other stakeholders to preserve the resources of the Western Slope, both economic and natural, which provide an immense benefit to the entire state and Colorado River Basin.
The task force does not have an easy assignment. Members must find consensus on an issue which has been difficult at best and divisive at worst. But by taking the time to use heads made cooler after this year’s generous snowpack, we are hopeful that the recommendations made by this diverse group will offer a solid foundation for next year’s policy makers.
In closing, I want to once again express my gratitude to our elected representatives for their support of the Colorado River Drought Task Force. This legislation represents a critical step forward in our efforts to protect and preserve the water resources that are so vital to our West Slope communities, and it will require ongoing dedication and commitment from all of us to achieve our goals.
Andy Mueller is the general manager of the Colorado River District based in Glenwood Springs.