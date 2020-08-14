By BRAD McCLOUD and JENNIFER CHURCHFIELD
On July 24, the president signed three executive orders regarding prescription medicine pricing and a fourth is pending. The one order left unsigned for the moment regards so-called International Reference Pricing which would set federal government controls on certain prescription medicines based on an average of prices from select foreign countries.
The concept of international reference pricing is grotesquely flawed and could seriously jeopardize the health and economy of Colorado.
The flaws stem from the idea of linking our drug prices to artificially low prices in countries with nationalized health-care systems. The danger stems from the simple idea that a cap on prices is a cap on revenue.
Interrupting the flow of revenue from prescription medicines would seriously damage Colorado’s leading bioscience research industry because so much of that research is “early stage,” which inherently means higher-risk ventures. When revenue potential is lowered by a cap on pricing, companies will see their potential capital flee to less risky investments. This flight will directly harm Colorado’s thriving bio-science industry and further drive down budget revenues when we already face a $2 billion-plus state budget deficit.
Even more important than the economic impact is the damage that reference pricing could inflict on research, especially during the search for a COVID-19 cure. As Sally C. Pipes, president and CEO of the highly respected Pacific Research Institute put it, moving forward with this measure will prove “disastrous” for U.S. innovation.
“The United States leads the world in research and development, producing nearly two-thirds of all new medicines precisely because our health-care system rejects price controls and incentivizes innovation,” she said. At this moment, a huge portion of America’s innovative energy and effort is going toward finding COVID cures and treatments.
Why not look at the solutions to lowering the cost of drugs that already exist? The U.S. and Colorado are already tackling the rising cost of prescription medicines. Numerous market-fixing strategies are readily available to federal and state policy makers. Another of the four executive orders signed on July 24 instructs the Department of Health and Human Services to reform the toxic practice of rebates that Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) force on drug manufacturers. A similar rebate reform policy is gaining traction here in Colorado, and it could save consumers as much as $1,000 a year with virtually no increase in health insurance costs.
In addition, a bill was just introduced by Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Texas Sen. John Cornyn to advance the use of biosimilar drugs. These medicines are practically identical to their source origin drugs (called biologics) but in some cases are a fraction of the cost. The senators’ bill would authorize Medicare to pursue greater application of biosimilar medicines.
These and other market-based measures would drive down the cost of prescription medicines while actually encouraging breakthrough research that will bring COVID-19 and other deadly diseases to their knees.
Coloradans can add their voices to the chorus of Americans asking the White House to step back from the international reference pricing order by posting comments on the HHS public comment page by Aug. 24. At a time when millions of lives are at stake, we need America’s world-leading biomedical research now more than ever.
Jennifer Churchfield is co-chair of Front Range PharmaLogic and Brad McCloud is the chair of West Slope PharmaLogic. Front Range PharmaLogic and West Slope PharmaLogic are groups of citizens that believe in supporting an innovative biopharmaceutical industry that focuses on access to life-saving medicines, safety and patient needs.