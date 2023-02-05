“The waters that surround us cannot be simply divided up, used, and thrown away like commodities from a store shelf. Everyone lives downstream from someone else and how we use water in one place has repercussions throughout that watershed, for wildlife, for the land, and for our own well being.” — former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt
We’re having a wet winter so far. Last week’s storm added to higher-than-average snowpack in the headwaters of the Colorado River though the tale remains to be told later this year. Springtime temperatures and late-season moisture seal the fate of runoff and water levels for the coming year.
But we’re still having a dry spell in serious attempts to resolve issues brought on by climate change and a decades-long drought along the lifeline for 40-million people in seven states and Mexico who depend on the Colorado’s dwindling flows.
Evidence that we’re still in that dry spell came on last week. Tuesday was the deadline for the seven Colorado River states to reach agreement on cooperative water conservation strategies or risk the Department of the Interior imposing its own plan. Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada and Arizona did just that. California opted out, offering its own plan to mostly maintain business as usual and strongly hinting that court action would follow any attempt to limit its rights, among the largest and oldest on the river.
As I often do when pondering natural resource issues in the West, contrary most times to the wishes of former clients on both sides of the environmental divide, I thought of one of my favorite quotes about stalemates.
“We need to recognize that adversarial, winner-take-all, showdown political decision-making is a way to defeat ourselves,” author William Kittredge said. “Our future starts when we begin honoring the dreams of our enemies while staying true to our own.”
Winning a battle, politically or in court, can be as temporary as the next vote or the next hearing. Reaching agreement, working together, being willing to give a little to meet an adversary’s needs, can offer long-term solutions. The “hill to die on” can instead become fertile ground for future cooperation.
In Friday’s Daily Sentinel, Dennis Webb outlined a survey of attitudes held by Colorado River District voters regarding threats to western Colorado’s water.
More than eight out of 10 respondents thought purchases of water rights by hedge funds and investors posed the biggest threat, alongside out-of-state water interests such as California. Over 60% worried about threats from Front Range interests.
Investors have already purchased agricultural properties in Mesa County and elsewhere for the associated water rights, leasing back the land in the interim for farming. That’s no different than what was done by major energy companies, particularly during oil shale booms dating back decades, who continue to own similar rights throughout northwest Colorado.
If you’re worried about those rights being sold downstream, don’t. Colorado law prohibits the sale of water out-of-state. If you’re worried about profiteering, what do you say to longtime land rich/cash poor ranchers and farmers who’ve sold those rights? How do you reconcile your fears with the reality of water rights being a property right?
Front Range water users, particularly Denver Water, have rightfully been a perennial boogeyman. Most recently, attempts to divert owned West Slope water over the Continental Divide have been cooperative with significant investment in compensatory storage and other improvements on this side of the mountains. Again, convenient scapegoats and perhaps not the ideal outcome, but troublesome also for those who otherwise support Colorado water law and property rights.
If you’re worried about California lawns, Arizona golf courses and Las Vegas fountains, think about this. If every municipal tap dependent upon Colorado River water was turned off, the amount saved would be only a fraction of the 2 million to 4 million acre feet the feds are asking states to conserve. Along the river, less than 10% of its waters are used in cities and towns. More than 80% is used for agriculture with the rest attributed to evaporation and transportation losses and other uses.
I suspect the district’s survey revealed what board members and staff already knew. Better to focus on water saving efforts, especially for agriculture, than pointing fingers.
Two weeks ago, in a previous water column, I wrote this. “Hope is not a strategy. Avoidance is not a solution. Delay only compounds the problem.”
To which I’ll add this: Blame just muddies the waters.
“The search for a scapegoat is the easiest of all hunting expeditions.” — Dwight Eisenhower