Over the years, the Grand Valley has seen numerous boom-and-bust economic cycles, and we have witnessed first-hand their often-devastating impact on our neighbors. But we’ve never seen anything like the last four months of COVID-19. As we take our first footsteps into recovery, it seems wise to take the best things we can learn in business, law, health, and science and consider how this community can position itself to sustain and enhance our recovery.
Such efforts are best done in collaboration. Therefore, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce is coordinating local legal, medical, business, and government resources, as well as state and national experts, to present the information we need to make the decisions. Dubbed Our Variance Protection Plan, this will help us attain the outcomes we want. Recognizing the value of multiple media platforms, we will publish a weekly column in this newspaper. This will be done in conjunction with a weekly webinar hosted by the Chamber on Wednesdays beginning July 8. To participate live, simply register on the Chamber’s website webinar page (https://gjchamber.org/webinars). There is no fee and the series is open to anyone who wishes to attend. The schedule is:
July 8 — Protecting your business as it re-opens in era of COVID-19: legal issues and potential liability. How to best position yourself if an outbreak is traced to your business.
July 15 — Attracting customers and promoting economic activity in the Grand Valley: How to take advantage of our community culture and use star ratings to attract customers to the businesses most focused on the safety of customers, employees, and neighbors.
July 22 — Pandemic Truths and Myths: How to use science to sustain and expand your business and our re-opening economy. Do Centers for Disease Control protocols make your customers and employees safer, or just make them feel safer? How likely is a second wave?
July 29 — Business insurance: What is covered and what is not? How to maximize the protection you are paying for.
Aug. 5 — Retaining employees and keeping them safe: How to develop a positive work culture for employees in a pandemic and retain the best and brightest employees for longterm success.
Aug. 12 — State and Local Health Orders: What’s the current status, and what is likely or possible to change? What can we do now as a community to keep our variance and move forward?
From JUCO to the Riverfront Trail, the Grand Valley has been a bright spot in so many ways and in so many areas. We have attained extraordinary results when we collaborate with a can-do attitude. The one common denominator is that there is never just one superstar that is responsible; it has always been a team effort. Recovery from the pandemic will be no exception. There has never been a tougher crisis. But, once again, we can do what other communities will first admire, and then will want to emulate. We have the will; let’s get the facts. And we will be back, better than ever … IF we are willing to talk and listen and work together.
DIANE SCHWENKE
President/CEO,
Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce
JEFF KUHR, PhD
Executive Director,
Mesa County Public Health
STEVE ERKENBRACK, Esq.
Hoskin Farina & Kampf, P.C.
JAY SEATON
Publisher, The Daily Sentinel