As a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral with 34 years of service, I have a deep love for this great nation and know from firsthand experience that America needs serious leaders who understand that America is more than just red and blue.
When I entered the service in 1984, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I repeated that oath with every promotion, knowing that I was promising to my nation that with all my actions and words, I would bear true faith and allegiance to the country I love. I am deeply dismayed at the number of elected officials who have betrayed that same oath I took so many times during my long military career. Adam Frisch is the candidate who can reverse that betrayal in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district by defeating Representative Lauren Boebert in November.
That oath I took was not just to my nation, but also to the people I served alongside. I served the United States broadly, but my greatest accountability was to those under my command. They relied on me to be there for them and to advocate on their behalf. I have met with Adam Frisch, and he feels the same responsibility and accountability to the Coloradans of CD-3. What I see in the incumbent leads me to believe that her allegiance is not to this district or this country, but to the fringes of her political party. Her words and actions are in direct conflict with the Constitution, the democracy it defines, and the rule of law that preserves our freedoms.
As a veteran, I am particularly impressed with Adam Frisch’s commitment to fight for veterans and their families to make sure our country honors their service. In contrast, Rep. Boebert has consistently voted to deny veterans the support they have earned. She has voted against 15 measures to expand benefits and access to services for veterans. In November 2021, she even told a group of Veterans that it is “not my role to keep you healthy.” Her consistent and relentless betrayal of my brothers and sisters in arms alone merit sending Adam Frisch to Washington D.C.
The freedoms I fought to support and defend over my 34-year career are freedoms for everybody. They’re not reserved for the select few in positions of power. Rep. Boebert threatens all of our basic freedoms with her insistence that Christianity guide government and that the separation of church and state should be abolished. This represents a fatally flawed understanding of the Constitution I vowed to protect and defend. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of expression and the freedom to choose your religion. Rep. Boebert clearly missed that freedom from religion is also a core tenant of the First Amendment. As a commander, I had the privilege of leading people from a wide variety of backgrounds and faiths. I took seriously my duty to protect and respect their rights. We should expect no less from our elected officials.
After meeting with Adam Frisch and seeing that he will be a moderate and stabilizing voice in Congress, I organized 207 members of National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A), which is comprised of former senior leaders from the military and national security-related government agencies, to pen a letter endorsing Frisch. These 207 patriots from across the political spectrum recognize that Frisch is committed to serving his country and supporting a healthy democracy.
Colorado needs a representative in Washington who will bring people together, put Colorado first, and help us protect our American way of life. The problems we face as a nation are urgent and dire. We need representatives who will work with members of both parties to find common sense solutions. Adam Frisch is that person. I will continue to honor the oath I took to support and defend our Constitution by supporting Adam Frisch, and I ask that you do the same.
Todd Squire is a Colorado resident and a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral.