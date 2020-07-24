By LAUREN BOEBERT
I was inspired listening to President Trump’s powerful Fourth of July speech under the majesty of the monument at Mount Rushmore. The president’s message centered around American exceptionalism and echoed the vision our founders had for building a system of government that empowers every person to succeed.
The president’s actions since taking office have also inspired the driving force behind the Great American Comeback – the hardworking middle class and entrepreneurs across the country. Especially during these unpredictable times, we need leaders who will promote the responsible and limited vision for government our founders gave their lives over.
On July 15, we celebrated the second year since the president signed his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In fact, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has allowed Americans to keep an extra $100 a month in their paycheck.
So, during a global pandemic and tumultuous economic shutdowns, it is baffling that Joe Biden and his radical advisers would propose to scale back on the policies that have reignited our economy.
I don’t care that Nancy Pelosi calls them crumbs, as a mom and business owner, I know that every penny counts. President Trump, unlike career politicians like Joe Biden, also understands that in order to grow our economy we need a fair and predictable tax code that does not overburden American families and small businesses.
Middle-class taxpayers in Colorado have saved $1,425 thanks to President Trump’s tax plan. Those benefits are on the chopping block if Joe Biden becomes president. He has pledged that the “first thing” on his agenda if elected president would be to “eliminate the President’s tax cut.” He has planted a flag to appease his fringe liberal base that he is committed to tax hikes, pay cuts, and killing jobs.
Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda would crush our economy with a $4 trillion price tag, raising taxes on all Americans. According to the independent Tax Foundation his plan would kill nearly 600,000 jobs. Meanwhile, President Trump has added over 7.5 million jobs in the last two months.
Middle-class America and Main Street have been hit hard by the pandemic. Colorado small businesses deserve better than Joe Biden’s tax proposal, too. Joe Biden’s plan would increase the corporate tax rate, raise the capital gains tax, and enforce an increased payroll tax. As a career politician, Joe Biden doesn’t have the business sense to run a restaurant, much less the world’s greatest economy.
Joe Biden’s radical plans also include a Green New Deal initiative that would cost $93 trillion, at a cost of $608,228 for every Coloradan. As if his proposals hadn’t broken the bank yet, he promises an additional $2 trillion in new spending for “clean energy,” but he doesn’t tell you that would lead to upwards of 10 million American jobs being eliminated.
Joe Biden would shut down Colorado’s energy sector, while President Trump has promised to boost America’s energy independence. Those are good jobs in our state and I’m going to fight for each one of them.
The choice is clear, in Joe Biden’s America, Coloradans would be hurt by unfair policies and regulations. Meanwhile, President Trump built the strongest economy in the world once, and I’m committed to helping him do it again.
Lauren Boebert is a Rifle restaurant owner and the Republican candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.