By RICK WAGNER
“Just walk away and there will be an end to the horror…”
This was the advice the great philosopher and walking fashion statement “The Great Humongous” gave those resisting him in the movie “The Road Warrior.”
It’s the same advice Republicans have been receiving from the hard left for the last 3½ years, reaching a crescendo the last three weeks regarding the recent election.
That’s not going to happen. Fair-minded people should be able to agree that this year’s results are one of the strangest since the “Corrupt Bargain” election of 1824.
Pretending the schizophrenic results and convenient swings in vote tallies during the counting are normal and wouldn’t set a progressive’s hair on fire if the shoe were on the other foot is ridiculous. Even postmortems from progressive publications like the Atlantic point out Democrats had a poor 2020 election other than the presidency.
Predictions for a massive wave of progressive voters to build their majority went completely the other way. In the House of Representatives, they did not flip a single seat and lost 12, placing their majority at one of the slimmest since World War II.
More importantly, massive amounts of money and time to get Republicans out of the driver’s seat for congressional redistricting next year failed miserably. Democrats didn’t win any new state legislatures and lost New Hampshire. They had banked on winning nine seats in the Texas legislature and won zero, with Trump easily winning the state.
Republicans are to believe that President Trump was such a powerful force that he blocked all Democratic efforts and almost took back the House of Representatives, but was not popular enough to win reelection.
Here in Colorado that’s a big, strangely shaped pill to swallow and becomes even larger with a state government dominated by progressives that were practically hysterical in support of the very things that we see as questionable issues, if not outright problems, nationally.
Democrats in Colorado were in lockstep with doing away with the electoral college and silent or evasive over packing the Supreme Court, doing away with the Senate filibuster, and adding states with permanent Democratic majorities to the union.
Those ideas make many Colorado voters, particularly on the Western Slope, very nervous and if implemented would effectively hollow out the Constitution like a Christmas ornament and dropkick the notion of being a republic based on federalism to outer space.
Then there’s COVID, which was used as a justification for moving ballots from polling places to the floors of apartment buildings, dead letter post office bins and addresses where the addressee had moved on to other places or planes of existence.
Now, with a not altogether unexpected surge in COVID cases, although thankfully not mortality, we have more imperial decrees from our governor and state officials to regulate our behavior and destroy businesses.
Finally, some local governments aren’t taking it. They are concerned that they’re not included in discussions about what happens in their jurisdictions, how decisions are made about such things as the number of people allowed in businesses, which businesses can be open, and how the whole state economy can be run by executive orders.
Robust debate and critical examination of the data used in the decision-making process is nonexistent, as is careful examination of the effects these measures have on the disease transmission, the seriousness of its effects and how those are balanced against the obvious damage that these executive ordered restrictions create.
Then there are questions of the constitutionality of some of the orders, their lengths, and justifications.
Douglas County, for example has pushed back against the state elevation in their restrictions as they were not consulted and asked for the state to clarify how it makes decisions and essentially why they think counties can’t opt out.
Our own Mesa County commissioners indicated they also want similar answers and don’t plan on further business shutdowns.
Weld County has been quite clear in saying that they simply will not enforce certain restrictions imposed by the governor and the state health department.
According to the publication Complete Colorado, the state previously threatened to withhold funds from the county, but officials told publication no funds were withheld and were not concerned by the amount if they were.
Many citizens in Colorado are feeling suspicious of their government, disrespected by their officials and wonder if their voices are being heard at the ballot box or anywhere else.
Answers to some of these questions would go a long way toward helping that.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.