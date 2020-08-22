By CHARLES KERR
Regarding the 2016 election, Wisconsin’s Gov. Scott Walker famously observed, “The nation as a whole is not going to elect the next president, 12 states are.”
Mitt Romney stated that “All the money will be spent in 10 states.” Walker and Romney were right. Four states (Ohio, Virginia, Florida and Iowa) got two-thirds of the 2016 campaign events, and Trump secured his Electoral College victory thanks to 80,000 votes across three other heavily campaigned states: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Three quarters of the electorate in any given presidential election are irrelevant. Voters in “swing states” determine Electoral College outcomes. Contrary to common belief, the Electoral College doesn’t favor small states or rural voters. In 2016 Clinton and Trump each won five of the 10 least populated states, and split the six most populous states, three each.
What matters is whether your state (large or small) is “in play,” whether you vote in a “swing state” or not. A vote in Ohio (or one of the other 10 closely contested states) counts more than a vote in North Dakota or Maryland or California or Texas. Gaming the Electoral College with all kinds of political machinations including voter suppression and pandering to swing state voters is the game both parties play, undermining democracy and the “one person, one vote” principle of political equality. The Electoral College has become a cancer, poisoning American politics. Its existence promotes divisiveness, partisan hostility, a Red State vs Blue State mentality, at the expense of pragmatic, effective government.
Fortunately the Constitution provides two ways to remedy the political distortions of the Electoral College: a Constitutional Amendment or the National Popular Vote Compact (NPVC). Since amending the Constitution is almost impossible, joining the NPVC is the better choice.
Joining the NPVC requires states to pledge their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote. The compact takes effect when enough states join it to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential election. It currently has a multi-state commitment of 196 electoral votes. A “yes” vote on Proposition 113 keeps Colorado in the NPVC.
Staying in the NPVC promotes democracy in our Republic by guaranteeing that every vote counts equally, that every vote is worth pursuing. Since 1789 we’ve been tinkering with the Constitution to expand voting rights. The furthering of democracy by expanding the electorate has resulted in better, fairer government. It took 81 years and a brutal civil war before black male Americans could vote. It took 124 years (until 1913) to amend the Constitution to allow the direct election of U.S. senators. It took 131 years (including 80 years of sacrifice and struggle) for women to get the vote. These expansions of voting rights over entrenched opposition have benefited all Americans and allowed the United States to become the world’s most powerful Republic. Proposition 113 affirms Colorado’s partnership in the NPVC with the goal that everyone’s vote has equal worth and that after 231 plus years American voters will directly elect the president of our United States.
For more information regarding the NPVC visit the website: www.nationalpopularvote.com.
Charles Kerr is a retired Grand Junction High School and Colorado Mesa University teacher who has long appreciated the conscientious, skilled BLM and Forest Service personnel he met while serving on the BLM Northwestern Resource Advisory Council.