By EMILEE GRIBBEN
A family emergency can strike at any time. It’s never convenient and it’s always a shock to the system — something I know all too well.
In the past year, my family has dealt with our fair share of emergencies. I work for a small business and I know my employer cannot afford to pay out of pocket for paid leave for his employees. Although I have access to unpaid time off, I cannot afford to miss a paycheck because we just bought a new home. This year, when my dad got COVID-19, I could not go care for him. I was forced to choose my job and paycheck over my family. That’s why, this November, I hope Mesa County voters and Coloradans across the state join me in voting YES on a paid family and medical leave ballot measure.
I’ve been employed full time for more than a decade, but I’ve never been lucky enough to land a job that offered paid family and medical leave as a benefit. Last summer, when my sister’s appendix burst, I couldn’t travel to North Carolina to care for her because I couldn’t afford to take unpaid time away from my job. This year, when my dad got sick, I was devastated that I again had to choose between caring for him and keeping my income. The first thing I thought was, “What if he dies and I never see him again?”
My story is all too common throughout our state. I’m one of the 2.6 million hardworking Coloradans who would benefit from paid family and medical leave. When you can’t be with your loved ones in a crisis, the challenges of providing care can be overwhelming. On top of the guilt of not being there for the people you care about, the lack of paid leave puts undue stress on families and communities. No one should have to wonder if they’ll still have a job after dealing with a family emergency.
What’s more, this policy would also provide financial security to new parents so they can have a chance to bond with their baby, give new parents time to recover from childbirth, and let people take the medically required time to recover from illness or surgery. Fundamentally, paid leave gives people a sense of relief, knowing they can care for their loved ones without questioning if they will be able to financially survive it.
Emergencies like a burst appendix, a heart attack, or cancer don’t discriminate. Access to paid leave would have helped me be there for my family this past year, without worrying about whether I’ll be able to pay my mortgage. I’m lucky both my dad and my sister recovered, but I don’t ever want to be in the position of having to choose my paycheck over my family again.
If we pass the initiative in November, it will help millions of hardworking Coloradans. It will also help small businesses, like the one I work for, afford a paid leave program. Coloradans should be able to put their families first when they need to, and right now many of us can’t do so without risking financial ruin. For the sake of workers and families throughout Colorado, I hope you join me in voting YES on Proposition 118, to pass paid family and medical leave for all hardworking Coloradans this year.
Emilee Gribben is an accountant who lives and works in Grand Junction. Originally from North Carolina, she has called Colorado home since 2014.