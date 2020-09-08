By RICK WAGNER
I have been thinking about Abraham Lincoln this week. Is that still OK? It’s very difficult these days to determine who we are supposed to be influenced by or respect; it changes every day.
Jefferson, Washington and the rest of the founders are apparently right out the window when it comes to taking advice from their writings Even Alexander Hamilton, who was so darn popular a year ago they sort of made a Broadway show about him, is now being erased.
Lincoln seems on the precipice of being declared a bad influence, but I am still going to speak about him for our purpose here today. That is because a quote misattributed to him is so very appropriate to our situation today. That remark is, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
I believe it to be an objectively true observation, but it was not said by Lincoln. It was said about him in a much longer form by the writer Robert Ingersoll in 1883. The thrust of the author’s remarks is that even in possession of great power, Lincoln used it mercifully and honestly.
Those aren’t the traits we see revealed in the use of the power acquired during this COVID-19 outbreak by many mayors and governors. Instead we see tendencies toward much less attractive qualities — authoritarianism and aristocratic notions about themselves and the governed and most worryingly, an increasing tendency to see the law as a purely political tool.
Unfortunately, we see much of that on display in our own state and on the part of our poltergeist Gov. Jared Polis. I say poltergeist because much like a mischievous spirit, we see the results of his presence in things knocked about and noises in the other room, but in Western Colorado, we don’t see the author of these things, except very briefly, out of the corner of our eye and then he’s gone.
His presence is certainly felt. Ask any bar or restaurant owner if they have experienced his actions. Question salon owners, car salesmen, carpet cleaners or theater operators if they noticed any change in their circumstances this last few months because of things he has ordered with the stroke of a pen.
To be fair, there’s a good argument that Colorado’s governor has executive power to order many things to be done and people to take certain actions in a time of substantial emergency, so long as those things ordered can be reasonably expected to address the emergency.
The important parts of this argument for emergency power are the implicit and sometimes explicit requirements that the emergency be substantial and unanticipated enough that the executive must act immediately.
Following that, the actions ordered must be helpful in containing the emergency and the more burdensome the order the narrower and more grounded in reason it must be established.
With that in mind, who among us can explain the governor’s latest 30-day extension of an order to wear facial coverings inside public places? Why 30 days? Why not 21 or 11? Where’s the science and the studies that show that 30 days is the magical number and not just some imaginative period of time that sounded good to the governor or whoever was making the decision. Then let us consider what businesses have been declared essential, where’s the justification for liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries to have remained open when churches and counselors’ offices were not so lucky.
Then there is the idea of continuing lockdowns at all. Studies have come out this week and some even before, that rather definitively show that most societal and business lockdowns had little or no effect on the spread of the virus.
It seems areas with very strict lockdowns were no better off than those with very minor ones and most restrictions employed by governments across the country and here in Colorado, were based on early and wildly incorrect predictive models for both the spread of the virus and its lethality.
That leaves us the question of why we don’t demand some serious justification from the governor for continuing policies that are constitutionally burdensome, of questionable effectiveness and economically lethal.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.