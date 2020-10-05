By TOM PHILLIPS
Across the country and the world, there are an estimated 29 million abandoned oil and gas wells leaking methane and other contaminants into ground water and the atmosphere. Despite this, we continue to poke more holes in the Earth, making more wounds that never heal.
An abandoned well is an open straw from the surface down to fossil fuel-bearing rock, often passing through freshwater aquifers. The only thing stopping ground water contamination is a bit of steel and concrete that was put there when the well was completed, often decades ago. It is hot and salty at the bottom of a well. Perfect conditions for corrosion of steel and degradation of concrete. Once that happens, and it always will, channels of contamination open to the freshwater aquifers that we use for drinking and crop irrigation.
On the surface of these abandoned wells there is a collection of corroding steel pipe and valves. What rises to the top of the well is usually methane. When no one is monitoring abandoned wells, as is generally the case, they will invariably leak as the valves and flanges corrode. It is estimated that over 2.5 million tons of methane is released to the atmosphere every year from these neglected wells. It could be much more.
It will cost billions of dollars to seal them all, but it must be done to slow down this looming manmade environmental disaster. The long-since bankrupt companies that created these problem wells will do nothing, and because they refuse to see the big picture, our government kicks this can down the road much like the national debt and nuclear waste. Without action, our freshwater aquifers will be contaminated, and our planet will become a sweltering ball of rock with a methane and carbon dioxide rich atmosphere.
In addition to tending to the millions of improperly abandoned wells, we must stop drilling new wells. Without doubt these new wells will ultimately be abandoned and become the liability of the American people. It is the current business model for the fossil fuel industry; privatize the profits when times are good, socialize the cleanup after bankruptcy. This is corporate socialism.
Fossil fuel has allowed humankind to do many otherwise impossible things, but we are now at a point where the huge amount of fossil fuel consumed does more harm than good. Do not count on government to step up and act. Our government is paralyzed with division and science denial and cannot deal with any crisis, as evidenced by our response to COVID-19 and global warming. They fiddle while we burn, literally. Even if one administration decides to act, the next may shut it all down, as Trump has done to many environmental protections put in place by prior Republican and Democrat administrations.
When government falls short, individuals must act. While we must never stop putting pressure on our elected officials, the most effective solution to the fossil fuel crisis may be to just stop using the stuff. We can do that now. If you have the means but do not have solar panels and an electric car, you are complicit. If you continue to heat your home and hot water with natural gas, you are complicit. If you make needless trips in your fossil fuel burning vehicle, you are complicit. If we keep using fossil fuel, fossil fuel companies will keep drilling for it and turning their backs on wells that no longer make them money. Simple as that.
Friends in the Denver area just closed on a deal to put over 9,000 watts of solar panels on their house for just over $2/watt. These are high quality panels guaranteed at over 90% of initial performance after 25 years. Fourteen years ago, our first solar panel installation, which was the first grid-tied system in Mesa County, cost $8/watt. Since then the price of solar has plummeted while the quality and efficient have greatly improved.
It is time to evolve beyond fossil fuels. The fossil fuel companies and their political lackeys will not do it. We must. And do not cry about the lost fossil fuel jobs. The evolving clean energy industries of solar, wind and electric vehicles will create far more jobs than the dying fossil fuel industries. Entrenched powers fight hard to maintain power. They will not yield willingly despite the death and destruction they have caused and continue to cause. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make them obsolete.
Tom Phillips is a chemical engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the international oil business, mainly in the manufacture of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. He has lived in the Grand Valley for 30 years and has enjoyed the fun of driving electric for eight years.