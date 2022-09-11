Like any sustained issue in the news, the long-term “megadrought” and the climate change hot spot in the West that impact our rivers, agricultural producers, and our towns, comes and goes in the public consciousness. Perhaps by now the majority of us have some idea that Lake Powell is historically low or that Blue Mesa and other local reservoirs have been a lot lower. Perhaps the record heat of the past several summers and record fires of 2020 got our attention. It is a marvel how wet an “average year” (in terms of summer monsoonal rain) can feel after the recent, record dry summers. But why should the average citizen know or care about distant reservoirs or how much and how clean the water flowing in our rivers is? That question and the professional and academic communities that work on these issues drive the mission of the Ruth Hutchins Powell Water Center at Colorado Mesa University.
The mission of the Water Center is to perform and facilitate interdisciplinary and collaborative research, education, outreach and dialogue to address the water issues facing the Upper Colorado River Basin. From the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison Rivers, to water rights that predate the Colorado River Compact supporting world-class agriculture, to the Endangered Fish Recovery Program, to the burgeoning outdoor recreation economy, the Grand Valley sits at a geographic, economic and political nexus when it comes to water in the West. Over the past 11 years, the Water Center, which was founded by local water user groups, producers and academics, has fostered research, education and dialogue on water issues as they relate to our community, the state, and the entire Colorado River Basin.
The Upper Colorado basin is facing increasing demands on water resources, and there are many unanswered questions about how these demands could affect the region’s environment and communities. Colorado and the West are entering a hotter and drier “new normal” that is already impacting our ranchers and agricultural producers and is slowly trickling down to urban centers. To prepare for this new normal, we will need enhanced coordination of water users, a knowledgeable and skilled workforce of producers, scientists, engineers, managers and, ultimately, an engaged and informed citizenry. The Hutchins Water Center at CMU has, and will continue to work on, these hard problems, help to train the next generation of problem-solvers, and providing opportunities for our community to learn about and engage with our water challenges.
Two upcoming public events serve as opportunities to learn more about water science and policy issues at both the large scale (the Colorado River Basin) and local scale (water quality and quantity in the Colorado River in the Grand Valley). The first event is a day-long Water Seminar hosted by the Colorado River District on Friday (information at coloradoriverdistrict.org/annual-water-seminar). The second is a series of evening seminars hosted by the Water Center over three Wednesdays (6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 21, 28, and Oct. 5) covering water science and policy, water quality and river issues and management (information at coloradomesa.edu/water-center/2022-water-course.html). Both events will be held at the CMU University Center. By sharing news and information about Colorado water issues, policy and science to the public, the Water Center hopes to foster “water literacy” in our community as these issues become more important in our day-to-day lives.
Joel Sholtes is the interim director of the Colorado Water Center.