By JOEL SHOLTES

Like any sustained issue in the news, the long-term “megadrought” and the climate change hot spot in the West that impact our rivers, agricultural producers, and our towns, comes and goes in the public consciousness. Perhaps by now the majority of us have some idea that Lake Powell is historically low or that Blue Mesa and other local reservoirs have been a lot lower. Perhaps the record heat of the past several summers and record fires of 2020 got our attention. It is a marvel how wet an “average year” (in terms of summer monsoonal rain) can feel after the recent, record dry summers. But why should the average citizen know or care about distant reservoirs or how much and how clean the water flowing in our rivers is? That question and the professional and academic communities that work on these issues drive the mission of the Ruth Hutchins Powell Water Center at Colorado Mesa University.