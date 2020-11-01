By JIM SPEHAR
I’m as tired of writing about politics as you might be of reading about the 2020 elections. Can’t wait for all of this to be over. But, given all that’s at stake and high interest evidenced by record early voter turnout, what’s an editorial page columnist to do?
One of the responses following last week’s column warned that my expectation we’d know next Tuesday or Wednesday what direction the country would be taking might be a tad optimistic. A point well-taken. We’ve been here before.
Just four draining years ago, who thought a former First Lady who’d added U.S. senator and Secretary of State to her resume would lose to a womanizing birther with multiple bankruptcies, a spotty political background and a name-calling penchant for treating the election as just another reality TV show? Two decades ago, when we first learned of “dangling chads,” it was mid-December before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore.
I still don’t think we’ll wait that long this year.
That’s not because polling shows Joe Biden sometimes enjoys a double digit lead over Donald Trump nationally and, more importantly, in key states Trump carried in 2016. Or because some pundits expect Biden might garner as many as 350 Electoral College votes. Nor is it record surges in early voting by Democrats, unaffiliated voters and young voters and minorities finally exercising their voting muscles, putting states like Texas, North Carolina and Georgia in play.
I’m watching another indicator — big name Republicans heading for the lifeboats, no longer afraid to put some distance between them and the guy at the top of the ticket who turned the GOP into the TOP (Trump’s Owned Party).
Mitch McConnell says out loud he doesn’t share Trump’s concerns about potential election irregularities. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio weigh in with McConnell about expecting an orderly transition if Trump loses. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse offers constituents a lengthy critique of his party’s president.
Martha McSally, well behind in her bid to retain her appointed Senate seat, has to be coaxed on stage at an Arizona Trump rally last week. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and sitting GOP governors in Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland say they won’t vote for Trump. Former governors John Kasich (Ohio), Tom Ridge (Pennsylvania), Rick Snyder (Michigan) and Marc Raciot (Montana) are voting for Biden.
Raciot is the second former chair of the Republican National Committee, along with Michael Steele, to support Biden. Add Colin Powell, Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain to the list. While Barack Obama campaigns for his party’s nominee George W. Bush remains silent.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski is “struggling” to support Trump. Sen. Susan Collins won’t say, perhaps looking at embattled Lindsey Graham and our own Cory Gardner, who’s well underwater in his re-election bid. Both created issues flip-flopping from 2016 anti-Trump stances to total embraces of the president.
While I’m under no illusion Mesa County will turn blue this cycle, I have noticed some interesting changes.
Up the street where my politically split friends live, for the first time there are no GOP yard signs sharing space with Democratic placards. Along Orchard Avenue, I see a front yard filled with signs for Democratic candidates and a hand-painted one noting the resident is a former Republican now unaffiliated. A few blocks away, it’s Biden-Harris alongside local GOP candidates. My casual surveys reveal a marked increase in signs, bumper stickers and advertising by Democrats, a long-suffering minority third in local registrations behind the GOP and independents.
With Gardner a likely loser, the 3rd CD race between Diane MItsch Bush and Lauren Boebert is the tightest federal contest. Up in Aspen, my friend Mick Ireland is also a recovering politician and a weekly newspaper columnist. Here’s Mick’s take.
“I can’t remember a candidate anywhere ever who successfully built a resume around $20,000 in unpaid taxes, food poisoning 88 fairgoers in Garfield County, defying county closure rules, having 17-year-olds strut from table to table at her place illegally bearing arms, skipping court hearings and bragging on how cute her police booking photo is.”
Trump carried the district by 12 points four years ago and Tipton beat Mitsch Bush by 8. Available polling says the Boebert-Mitsch Bush race is a tossup.
If you haven’t voted yet, “git ‘er done.” You can make a difference.
Jim Spehar still hopes all is decided before he leaves Thursday to hunt the third rifle season. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.