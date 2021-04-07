By RICK WAGNER
There is something of a war being waged between a split electorate from the last election — rural versus urban and, often, lawfulness versus bedlam.
I would call it a Cold War, but it has hot spots, mainly in cities on each coast where rioting, property destruction and assorted bits of mayhem have occurred over the last 180 days. Those participants, mainly from one side of the electoral spectrum, have an affinity for black hoodies while creeping up on people and hitting them when they are not looking.
I do not really want to furnish them with the dignity of a political affiliation. Such behavior mainly boils down to criminals, anarchists, young people who were not held enough by their mothers — and the occasional pyromaniac.
The rest of the country suffers from a large deficit of anarchists and pyromaniacs and seems mainly interested in holding a job, raising a family, finding some value in being a citizen and possessing the tools for self-protection. This group has suffered from the actions of fools and mental defectives, but not nearly as often. However, the media seems to approve of the first group and disparage the second.
This brings me to point of extreme irritation — the continuing use of the term “Big Lie” by media outlets when referencing questions about the results of the 2020 election among those who believe it may not have been a very square cornered process. I hear it referenced everywhere from our media outlets.
It is a clear allusion a to a technique endorsed by National Socialist Party Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels — that if one tells a lie that’s big enough long enough, people will think it is the truth.
The term has become synonymous with that connection. The present use of “Big Lie” is an attempt to associate those who believe the last election, rightly or wrongly, was unfairly handled with the National Socialist Party of the 1930s and 40s. That would be Nazi Germany for those who have forgotten that the Nazi organization was the National Socialist Party.
I do not ascribe motives to everyone who uses the term. In many contexts, it does not invoke that connection. But when it seems intended to do so, I would say that’s about enough.
If a writer wants to suggest that those who question the results of the last election are equivalent to the followers of National Socialism, then just say it.
No more sly intimations that people who disagree with the results of the election are a counterpart of a political party that caused the death of 6 million Jews and 60 million casualties in World War II.
The tactic highlights that those with more traditional, conservative, and common-sense beliefs are in a struggle for the future configuration of our state and nation.
It is a sad conflict because we are wrestling against an enemy configured of groups crying out over their oppression, yet controlling almost all the levers of power.
Several years ago, I attended a talk by the economist Walter Williams, who noted we were seeing political groups arising who seemed in a competition over who was more oppressed. Those groups are now in the ascendance and are using their power to restructure society in ways that would have seemed ludicrous yesterday.
Here are a few examples from our own state legislature: SB21-116 from Sen. Jessie Danielson, that would levy a $25,000-a-month fine on schools that don’t change mascots associated with Native Americans; House Bill 1250, requiring police officers to only use deadly force “proportional to the threat” (whatever that means after the fact); HB 21-106 which will impose a criminal penalty on gun owners who fail to store their firearms in conformance with the state mandate; or HB21-1054 that will allow individuals in the country illegally to participate in state-funded housing benefits.
And let us not forget state Sen. Kerry Donovan, who introduced a bill this session to allow the state to regulate social media, with a newly created commission that, according to Denver CBS 4, “would hold hearings where it could subpoena witnesses, issue cease and desist orders and fine companies in violation of practices that undermine election integrity, for example, or disseminate fake news.” The bill was subsequently put on the back burner for this session.
Sen. Donovan wants the Third Congressional seat so she can bring this type of thinking to Congress.
The struggle is real, some just do not seem to know it yet.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at Rickwagner@mail.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.