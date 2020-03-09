By SCOTT TIPTON
Since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus, dozens of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted it. Colorado, unfortunately, is not immune to the outbreak having recently announced its first presumptive-positive cases. Despite the American public’s overall low risk for contracting the virus at this time, it’s never too early to begin preparing. As the nation allocates resources for a potential outbreak, I want to make sure that rural Coloradans’ receive the same prioritization as their urban neighbors and that health centers, hospitals and local agencies in our communities are well prepared for a worst-case scenario.
This week, my staff and I reached out to dozens of health centers and hospitals around the district. I am pleased to inform you that the overall sentiment is that our communities are feeling confident about their readiness. There are lingering concerns about medical supplies, testing resources and staff shortages that could pose challenges should the outbreak reach Colorado and I have raised those concerns to both Gov. Jared Polis and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, MD. Last week, I sent two letters outlining those concerns, and calling on state and federal agencies to fully include rural and smaller communities in all planning and allocation of supplies. I will continue to work with state and federal agencies to ensure a proper plan is in place.
Coordination and communication at all levels are critically important, as is ensuring that rural and smaller health-care systems receive the resources they need to prevent, detect, and treat any potential outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as to educate the public and dispel misinformation should it arise.
To that end, I have launched a webpage with helpful resources for constituents regarding the novel coronavirus. Within the page are helpful tips for preventing the spread of the virus, actions taken to ensure our district is prepared, and many other resources with up-to-date information. I encourage you to check it out at https://tipton.house.gov/co-03-resources- coronavirus
In the coming weeks, I plan to continue updating you on any new information that becomes available from state, federal and local agencies. If you would like to participate in a future telephone town hall on coronavirus in Colorado, please fill out the form at: https://tipton.house.gov/coronavirus-telephone-town-hall-tbd
Congressman Scott R. Tipton represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. He serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.He is vice ranking member of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions. Tipton is the executive vice chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and co-chairman of the Congressional Small Business Caucus.