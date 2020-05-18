By local emergency department physicians
A May 10 letter to the editor titled “Wearing the wrong mask does little but signal virtue to tribe” requires rebuttal.
The author of the opinion piece uses the common modern method of snide assumptions to assert that masks are a method of “virtue signaling” and a manifestation of “panic” rather than a practical way to limit spread of the pandemic. He cites none of the evidence surrounding their use and only mentions one body’s opinion. He does so in a manner that suggests he has a limited knowledge base about the topic, despite declaring his analysis as “research.” It is not.
Our species has in fact progressed to our present point by honing and honoring the collective wisdom of the most competent amongst us in the fields in question. (In this case, professors and epidemiologists!) Physicians will differ in opinion when the data are meager, which in this case admittedly they are. However, consensus and majority opinions will still emerge. The current worldwide consensus remains “wear a mask,” at least in situations of close proximity to others.
Technical rationale: The model the World Health Organization currently uses to dichotomize/describe infectious respiratory droplet size as “small” versus “large” comes from the 1930s and is outdated. We now know that respiratory droplet dispersal is much more complicated: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2763852
Wearing a mask has common-sense benefits here. A mask, whatever the type, undoubtedly reduces aerosolized dispersal volume and dispersal velocity of all particles, meaning the velocity at which they are ejected from the nose and mouth into the environment. This can only result in limiting the distance they travel when expelled. Incidentally, and likely for this reason, a randomized controlled trial demonstrated that use of simple masks instead of N95 masks for health-care workers exposed to influenza patients did not result in higher rates of influenza infection. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
Viral infectivity increases with time in proximity and is well documented for a multitude of viruses, including COVID-19 as detailed in this article by a comparative immunologist and professor of biology: https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them.
The article nicely describes that exposure to as few as 1,000 SARS- CoV2 viral particles will likely create infection. A normal breath contains low levels of virus and only 50 low velocity droplets. A cough brings up very high levels of virus from deeper in the respiratory tract — around 3,000 droplets expelled at moderate velocity, and a sneeze brings up an equally very high viral load from the lower respiratory tract in about 30,000 droplets expelled at very high (200 mph) velocity.
A person infected with influenza breathing normally has been shown to release only 33 infectious viral particles per minute, and assuming many of these fall harmlessly to the floor, it takes an hour or longer in close proximity to inhale enough infectious particles to exceed 1,000 and get infected. In comparison, the droplets released in a single cough or sneeze collectively contain 200,000,000 (two hundred million) viral particles, and without a mask, well over the “1,000 infectious dose” of these viral particles remain suspended in the air of grocery store aisles and workplaces for several minutes waiting to be inhaled and cause infection.
No current study exists that is technically sufficient to refute the common sense that wearing a mask reduces transmission, over which we have no other reasonable control aside from physical distancing. Any mask, specifically including cloth masks, will contain a percentage of larger droplets, and prevent some larger droplets from entering the mouth and nose of others. Wearing a mask presents a physical barrier and reminder not to touch our face, nose, or mouth, thus limiting to some degree the spread of body fluids containing potential virus to ourselves or to others on doorknobs and other surfaces.
Wearing a mask is neither political nor tribal; it is a sign of respect to those around you that you are doing a small act to help protect one’s community, and are interested in allowing businesses in our community to reopen in a manner that will be successful and sustainable and safest for both employees and visitors.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic involving a virus significantly more contagious and lethal than influenza, such that unrestricted spread overwhelmed the unprepared health-care systems, not to mention the morgues and nursing homes, of multiple “first-world” countries, and it has not yet spread to even a large minority of the population, in all likelihood. We are just seeing the tail end of that initial surge, halted primarily by “safer at home” physical distancing. Mesa County has not been exposed to the misery involved in uncontrolled widespread COVID-19 infection. We have a significant advantage having seen what is happening elsewhere, allowing us to prepare and incrementally reopen. Without continued widespread mask use we are squandering that advantage. Again, epidemiologists, healthcare workers, and COVID19 patients who have survived after weeks on ventilators in the ICU should be the competent voices of wisdom to which we listen.
If we are to continue to live together as a peaceful and productive society, which is highly recommended over the alternatives, then we must realize that rights and responsibilities are two sides of a coin. You cannot have rights without responsibilities. Anything each of us does individually to limit spread will help save lives and decrease suffering.
Sincerely,
Peter Dahlheimer MD, SCL St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department physician;
Bill Hilty MD, medical director, SCL St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, and all St. Mary’s Emergency Department physicians;
Grant Roper MD, medical director, Community Hospital Emergency Department; and
Joe Kupets DO, medical director, Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center Emergency Department, and all Colorado Canyons Emergency Department physicians