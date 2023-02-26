By GENE GOFFIN
Did Grand Junction have PTSD? Six years ago, Robin Brown wrote a perceptive Sentinel column proposing 1982’s Black Sunday was so traumatizing we avoid change. Letters to the editor show new ideas receive nitpicking: “we don’t need that,” “it costs too much,” “life was better years ago.”
Traumas disappear slowly. Some people only look backward.
After 13 years in Delta County, 10 years ago we moved to Mesa County for medical care, shopping and a more urban lifestyle. Once settled, I was told to be careful when meeting new neighbors. Say the “wrong” things politically and be shunned. That was something I had never experienced anywhere.
In Delta County we had learned if your grandfather wasn’t born there, you were suspect. It wasn’t good enough that I don’t like arugula either. Residents struggled with money, jobs, poor schools, limited resources, but many looked to an imaginary past instead of a different, hopeful future. New residents initiated efforts, sometimes awkwardly, to improve life, but struggled for support. Despite residents’ resentment about national and state governments far away, without those governments’ financial support and expertise, life would be even harder.
Mesa County seemed more urbane, not like major cities, but more in tune with contemporary American culture and economics. Grand Junction is a town that has never seen much wealth. Just look around the older parts of town — many small houses and some large ones on a short section of 7th Street. Wages and benefits here have always been low.
In these 10 years, much has changed. Grand Junction is joining contemporary American urban culture and politics, slowly, carefully, but inevitably. Restaurants offer more variety and better quality. A lively entertainment and bar scene has developed downtown with live music giving local musicians a place to thrive. More housing downtown, parks with entertainment along a reclaimed river, the remodeled Avalon, growing medical facilities, improving job situation, new faces on City Council, a vibrant library system, acceptance of gays, new school infrastructure, increasing Community Center support, a highly respected County Health Department.
Certainly, not all is good. Seniors remain mostly ignored by local government. Meals on Wheels has been kicked out of city and county buildings, leaving some seniors struggling for a decent hot meal. The County Commissioners ham-handedly seek to remove a highly respected Health Department director, perhaps to install a political friend. They are trying to change the Library Board, having appointed an unknown newly arrived Californian, newly ordained as a minister. She promptly resigned. The commissioners refuse consultation with the present board.
Thousands of new people have moved here — retiring seniors, people working remotely and outdoor enthusiasts. Many have different ideas and skills. America has always been a country where people move frequently, bringing new ideas cross country, making us a better and more unified nation. Changes have benefited the city, even through its stumbles. We are luckily living in a beautiful place, but no one county or city is the fount of all wisdom. Whenever there’s change, there’s opposition.
It’s no surprise some candidates for Grand Junction City Council represent past vs. future. The most recent School Board election had similar issues — new ideas vs. old. The past — and dissension — won. Now we have a school board, led by President Andrea Haitz, discussing eliminating free and necessary health care in high schools. Is the hidden agenda reproductive care? A flawed study recommending closing schools may be actually intended to promote charter schools. What happened to “transparency”?
Candidates for Grand Junction City Council reflect the divide. Despite local elections officially being nonpartisan, conservatives always run a slate. That slate is Diane Schwenke, Greg Haitz (yes, husband of Andrea), and Sandra Weckerley. Memories of the “Chambermades” persist. They will say government should be run like a business, but government serves everyone, regardless of politics or wealth, while protecting the vulnerable. With local culture and politics changing, the city has begun to thrive. In the past, everyone but business interests were on their own.
Like other seniors, I don’t like change. I remember 1950 better than yesterday, but my memories of 1950 have admittedly changed. Everything was not better back then. Experts say small cities cannot survive — all money and expertise migrates to the metropolis. Grand Junction may be escaping the Black Sunday boom/bust doldrums, hopefully finding a new path looking forward for more than survival, confounding those experts.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.