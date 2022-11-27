By GENE GOFFIN
Last Tuesday, well aware of the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs “gay bar,” we went to the Night Jam at Charlie Dwellington’s as we have hundreds of times since it started eight years ago.
Dwellington’s hadn’t been open for long and didn’t have a reputation as a “gay bar.” After a few years we noticed some nights there were drag shows or other events supporting the local gay community. Perhaps “gay” isn’t the proper nomenclature — terms change so rapidly I can’t keep up and LGBTQ keeps getting longer and less memorable.
It seems most Tuesday night customers are straight, but we can’t tell (“gaydar” is unreliable) and we don’t care. We, having gotten old when we weren’t looking, don’t go out as much anymore, so Tuesday night live music is a big part of our week.
Last Tuesday things were a bit somber. There seemed to be fewer customers — were they afraid? The band had trouble staying in sync. We have noticed over the past few months this band was really jelling — it takes time — but Tuesday was a bad night. Bands, like any other human endeavor, aren’t always perfect. Tuesday night’s specific reason was obvious.
My history with “gay bars” is limited. As a 19-year-old college student I went to one with some friends. Two of us were straight, others, not. This was eye opening and scary too. When a man asked me to dance, I was freaked. Did he know something about me I didn’t? Was I queer? I expect most men would have that reaction back in 1959. To be different can be a horrible burden. I knew that. But my reaction was visceral, the product of years of prejudice. I recall several years before when my father admitted he was afraid his brothers were gay because they hadn’t married. The 1950’s norm was straight marriage. Everyone else was suspect.
I awkwardly declined the dance offer. I learned how uncomfortable straight people may feel when their sexuality is at issue. The idea someone may see you as less than “manly” or “feminine” becomes a threat. I got over it.
Bar owner Liz Sinclair is usually full of energy, walking around, talking to and hugging regulars. Running a bar requires skill. Liz knows how to keep things in control. At Dwellington’s, bad behavior is rare. It is very much a neighborhood bar, but the neighborhood stretches all over the county and to Delta County too. For a long time the usually exuberant Liz sat at the bar looking at her phone.
Barb and I wanted to talk to and encourage her despite the news from Colorado Springs. She acknowledged everything last Tuesday, including the band, was off. Lately Liz has been thinking about moving on. No way we can blame her for looking for a quieter, or maybe different life. I hope she can find a way to stay — but she must do what is best for her. The local gay community will survive because to be gay or any other version of “different” makes you tough.
No doubt some people will still insist they can tell us what we can or cannot do with our bodies, whether we are the “right” skin color or religion, saying they promote “freedom” when they only promote themselves.
I came away encouraged, even though the night was somewhat subdued. Straight people are going to “gay bars.” At one time that would have been unthinkable. I nervously went to that gay bar 63 years ago out of curiosity. It didn’t make me gay. I wasn’t being “groomed.” The “hero” of the Colorado Springs shooting is obviously straight and was with his straight family. Dwellington’s is perceived by some locals as a “gay bar.” It isn’t. Besides Tuesdays, Democratic Party events are held there (and Democrats really aren’t pederasts). We know straight friends who’ve had birthday, going away and anniversary parties there. It is a bar for anyone regardless of sexual or political orientation.
This is a good thing. Over time it is becoming “OK” for anyone to go to a bar perceived as different. Change always takes too long, but hopefully it will be safe for “different” people to be seen as people without adjectives that mean to demean. I don’t like looking for the nearest exit just in case.
