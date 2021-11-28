“In hunting — as in life — sometimes the thing you need most isn’t the thing you went looking for.”
— Unknown
New experiences are to be treasured when, as I have, you reach the stage of life where there’s more sand in the bottom of the hourglass than in the top. I’m back a week now from having collected one of those treasures.
Sixty years ago my first elk hunting trip was with my father and a couple of his friends, Sam Suplizio and Hugh Pinger. We hunted out of a long gone ramshackle cabin built on some family mining claims up the Taylor River above Almont. That trip was the one and only hunt with my Dad, who died a few months later in an auto accident in Glenwood Canyon. It was the first of many that shared one important characteristic.
While I haven’t hunted every year in the intervening six decades, all subsequent hunts were always in the company of family and friends. Equally important as meat in the freezer was time spent with people important to me, especially after opportunities to gather with family now scattered from coast to coast and as far as Brazil and Kenya became rare. Heck, one year there were even non-hunting wives and toddlers, an interesting experience.
Early on, there were day hunts up on Glade Park and Pinyon Mesa as well as Douglas Pass. Other years accommodations ranged from that ancient miner’s cabin in Rosebud Gulch to a couple of popup camper trailers either up above New Castle or on the Uncompahgre. We hunted from the lap of luxury in the lodge built on the ranch between Gunnison and Lake City, purchased by my late brother, the smaller historic cabin down below in the Powderhorn valley and, as of last year, outfitter tents in a nearby area new to us.
2021’s third rifle season was very different. A combination of different schedules and desires among family members found me all alone for nine days and eight nights at 10,000 feet southeast of Gunnison.
Seven days of solo hunting never found me on any elk. In fact, in the four other camps on thousands of acres up above the Old Agency Ranch, only one other hunter even saw elk. Hearing just two series of shots over a full week didn’t bode well. Hunting in a transition area sometimes means that journey from summer to winter range happens at inopportune times.
The dawn-to-dusk routine of sitting beside open parks and waterholes, interspersed with tramping through quakies and heavy timber, wasn’t without its joys. Count among them a couple of outings spent observing moose at close range and, apropos to someone with a bull elk license, sightings of trophy bucks and a small deer herd.
Best of all was the solitude of hunting solo and being able to do just about anything I needed to do at an age when most hunters have hung it up. Credit that to finally fully trusting a couple of new knees implanted during last year’s pandemic and trainer Bobby Brown’s “Hunter Boot Camp” at Crossroads.
When darkness fell, memories flooded in as I rested on my cot between stints feeding a hungry wood stove. The horseback trip over from Cement Creek on that first hunt. Seasoned hunters allowing “the kid” the first shot 60 years ago, one that not only missed that cow elk but possibly the entire mountain. Packing meat out in six pieces after my late brother-in-law, as usual, shot a big bull just before dark in the deepest canyon on the Uncompahgre. Introducing hunting to my “Runs With Elk” son. The nice 6-point rack on the wall behind me as I write, courtesy of the wife who’d repeatedly vowed, “No horns or heads on my walls.” The even bigger bull I foolishly passed on the next year, thinking we’d find him again the following week when Tony could join me.
Judged by the “meat in the freezer” goal, this year’s hunt wasn’t a success. By any other standard, it couldn’t have been better.
“ ‘The best thing about hunting and fishing,’ the Old Man said, ‘is that you don’t have to actually do it to enjoy it. You can go to bed every night thinking about how much fun you had 20 years ago, and it all comes back clear as moonlight.’ ”
— Robert Ruark
Jim Spehar couldn’t be happier after ignoring Tina Peters and her co-conspirators, inept Democrats, obstinate Republicans and other “important stuff” for a few weeks. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.