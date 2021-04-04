By STEVE ERKENBRACK
When facing crucial and complex health issues, like the acute crisis of COVID-19 or the chronic challenge of unaffordable health care, accessing expertise is essential. But a problem arises when expert insights bump into fervently held political views.
Lawyers occasionally get something right. A case in point is the role of experts in a courtroom. Witnesses are generally confined to tell the jury only what they perceived, not give opinions or draw conclusions. However, if a witness is qualified as an expert, he or she is then allowed, even encouraged, to give their opinions about areas within their expertise, so that the jury gets the benefit of their skills and experience. Think Marisa Tomei in the closing courtroom scene from “My Cousin Vinny” as she holds forth on “positraction” and a ‘63 Pontiac.
Relying on Experts
Whenever I tried a case which depended on expert witnesses, I would use jury selection to help potential jurors realize how they relied on experts in their own lives, since we do this all the time. In the last two weeks I’ve had experts address infestations of ants in my house, a sick cat, a questionable furnace, and a sputtering Prius that’s old enough to vote. Not only do we rely on experts every day, we ARE experts, even if we don’t think of ourselves that way. From fly fishing to fixing a faucet, each of us has specific training and background that warrants deference from those of us who don’t have it. Expertise can be found anywhere; what Baby Boomer has not asked a kid to help program the TV remote?
In the world of professions, this is no different. In the 1990s, as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general, I oversaw the day-to-day legal work for the state, supervising dozens of lawyers in areas from antitrust to taxation, education to environmental clean-ups. I relied on the specialized expertise of lawyers in those areas, while guiding their work within the legal philosophy and direction set by the attorney general.
Same thing when I later became CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, where 450 skilled workers, under the supervision of dozens of executives and managers, served members with expertise from medical management to marketing, home health care to health information technology (in an industry where personal health information was a frequent target of sophisticated phishing attacks). Consumers relied on Rocky to rely on experts.
Health, Experts and Politics
But something can flare when expertise encounters the politics of health. At the height of the pandemic last year, a state legislator refused to wear a mask in the crowded House chamber, maintaining it infringed on his liberty, despite public health admonitions about the danger of having unseen particles of saliva travel distances of up to six feet, to be inhaled by others. Freedom is not unrestrained. We are free to risk our own necks skydiving; we are NOT free to aim to land in a playground crowded with little children.
People embrace this, so when expert advice keeps us from something we want, there is an understandable temptation to discredit the advice. When people assert “I trust Dr. Seuss more than Dr. Fauci” they’re really saying “I don’t like this expert advice, so I will make a joke.”
While facemasks seem to be the bane of the political right, the left is not immune from disparaging expertise when it conflicts with a fervently held political tenet in health care. In 2006, Colorado created a bipartisan health care reform commission, with 24 appointees from diverse backgrounds. (Unsurprisingly, there was one — one — from the Western Slope.) The commission hired independent actuaries and financial analysts to evaluate five different models of health care, from a conservative “free market” approach to a liberal government-run single-payer system. When the single-payer system was shown to be the most expensive by far, its ardent supporters dug in their heels, shook their heads, and refused to accept the assessment.
Upon Reflection…
We are all tempted do this. And, these days, we can surf the web for supporting statements, if not facts, assuming artificial intelligence hasn’t already channeled them your way. You can find an “expert” to say just about anything, especially if there’s a dollar in it for him.
While it’s easy to denigrate this tendency in the other party, the real solution is to look in the mirror. Back in the 1960s, there was a political cartoon strip named Pogo, in which the lead character once opined, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Each of us should weigh how much the desire for a specific goal may be clouding our evaluation of credible experts.
Of course, expertise is one thing, determining the right action or outcome is another. In courtrooms, experts may give their opinions on anything within their specialty, with one exception. Experts may not opine how to decide the case; only the jury can render the final verdict. As we address essential issues of health and safety, the prudent path requires the help of experts, and lies somewhere between unquestioning deference and dogged denial.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. Over the years, he has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.