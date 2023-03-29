The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) is comprised of nine volunteers appointed by the City Council. As the chairperson for PRAB, I am writing on behalf of the entire committee. PRAB has been highly involved in the multi-year process of bringing the Community Recreation Center (CRC) proposal to voters on the April 4 ballot.
PRAB helped facilitate the 2020 Parks and Recreation Open Space Master Plan, which identified a CRC as the greatest need in Grand Junction. Following that, we were centrally involved with a 2021 feasibility study of how a CRC could fit in our community, as well as a community-wide survey conducted in the spring of 2022 by professors at CMU. Each of these studies showed strong community support for a CRC.
In the summer of 2022, members of PRAB worked closely with the GJ Parks and Recreation department, GJ City Council, and Barker, Rinker, Seacat, a nationally recognized recreation architecture firm, in additional public engagement with the goal of drafting a CRC proposal for voters. PRAB led the analysis of all public feedback gathered over four community input sessions. At each of these sessions, community members shared their opinions on key factors such as size, location and amenities for the CRC proposal. PRAB analyzed the data collected from the public to present recommendations at each step for City Council in developing the proposal for voters on the ballot this April.
Specifically, the first session evaluated possible CRC sites. We recommended, and City Council adopted, Matchett Park as the preferred site. The second session looked at size and funding options. PRAB recommended an 83,000-square-foot/$70 million facility funded by cannabis tax revenue, supplemented by a 0.15% sales tax with a 30-year sunset. Once again, City Council agreed with our recommendations, and chose to reduce the sales tax to 0.14%. This equates to 14 cents on a $100 purchase. The cannabis tax has no sunset and will be able to fund ongoing operations and maintenance in the long term. The third session previewed projected revenues, expenses, operations and conceptual design.
The final step in the process was to review the written report originating from the previous three sessions, first in draft form, then after receiving input from many sources, we voted unanimously to recommend the official adoption of the plan by City Council. City Council voted in favor of the plan and directed city staff to draft ballot language for the April 4 election. Voters should feel confident that the CRC proposal is driven by community input and grounded in what the community has stated it needs.
A CRC serves as a gathering place for residents to meet and recreate. The location of Matchett Park is accessible to many residents, with 50,000 residents within a 5-minute drive. A CRC would jumpstart the development of Matchett Park, with more than 200 acres available. Two-thirds of the amenities of the CRC are not offered in the private sector. These amenities are: indoor walking/jogging track, a 3-court gymnasium, aquatics (pool, indoor slide, lap lanes, lazy river, warm-water therapy pool), community meeting rooms with a catering kitchen, separate gathering places for seniors and youth, exercise rooms and a climbing wall.
In closing, I want to thank my follow PRAB members for their time, support, and participation in the process. We encourage you to vote yes on referred measure 1A.
The time is now!
Lisa Whalin is the current chairperson of the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Lisa is a western Colorado native and appreciates all the area has to offer.