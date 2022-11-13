By HANNAH HOLM
For rancher Jason Wrich, adapting to dry conditions has become a matter of course. “Five out of the last seven years we’ve had drought or extreme drought. If we didn’t do something differently, we wouldn’t survive.”
For Wrich, who raises cattle near Crawford, Colorado, strategies include keeping an eye on snowpack conditions and adjusting the number of cattle on pasture accordingly. He said the time to sell is in the spring, when data pointing to low hay production appears, but other ranchers may opt to hold out, hoping conditions will turn around. By fall, the market could be glutted, dropping prices.
Wrich has compensated economically for keeping fewer cattle by selling his beef direct to consumers, which brings higher prices than selling calves to feedlots. He also practices intensive rotational grazing, letting pastures rest long enough for grasses to go to seed before grazing them again. He says these practices are motivated as much by a desire to improve the soil as by water scarcity, but the two are related, as healthier soils hold water longer.
Drier conditions are becoming increasingly common. A recent study in the journal Nature Climate Change declared 2000-2021 the driest 22-year period since the year 800 A.D. in the Southwest, based on reconstructions of historic soil moisture levels. These historically dry conditions are tough on rangeland vegetation and diminish stream flows, resulting in less water available to irrigate fields.
It’s been too much for some. Diana Cort with the Colorado West Land Trust, which holds conservation easements on thousands of acres of farm and ranchland, reports that “the ongoing drought has had a big impact on ranching in western Colorado. Lack of forage and water availability for crops have resulted in ranchers having to cut down on their herd size, or even sell their operations altogether.” She added that even providing water for cattle to drink has become a challenge in some cases, with stock ponds and streams going dry, forcing ranchers to haul water.
Grand County rancher and Colorado Water Conservation Board Director Paul Bruchez is afraid more producers will give up the business if less thirsty alternatives aren’t found for the forages currently grown for hay and pasture to feed cattle. Forages account for the vast majority of agricultural water use in western Colorado, and Bruchez is beginning to experiment with different varieties with hopes of finding a more viable path forward for his own family’s operation and others in the region.
Support for trying new forage varieties, new stocking strategies and other ideas for enabling farms and ranches to thrive in a drier future is available through a new program offered by the Colorado Ag Water Alliance.
“Already we have been talking with farmers and ranchers throughout the state about how they can make their farm or ranch better in a drier future,” said Greg Peterson, Executive Director for the Colorado Ag Water Alliance. “We hope that these funds can support their ideas to keep agriculture as productive as possible.”
Details on the program, which is supported by a wide range of agricultural and environmental groups, including The Nature Conservancy and American Rivers, can be found at coagwater.org/drought-resiliency-projects. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.
Support for putting together a drought plan, where producers plan in anticipation of how to respond to key data points in a strategic manner, can be found through Colorado State University’s Drought Advisor program at drought.extension.colostate.edu.
The ability of Colorado farms, ranches, rivers, and landscapes to successfully adapt to a drier future are intertwined. Working agricultural lands provide important habitat for wildlife as well as local food, and stream restoration can improve rangeland conditions and reduce wildfire impacts, while less thirsty crops can leave more water in streams for fish.
These adaptations benefit everyone and are worthy of everyone’s support. The programs highlighted above are a great path forward, but we will need sustained support for innovative water management for our region’s agriculture and quality of life to continue to thrive.
Hannah Holm is the Associate Director for Policy, Southwest Region, at American Rivers.