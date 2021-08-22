By WENDY THOMPSON
It’s been a rough year for ranching on the headwaters of the Colorado River in Grand County. Not that ranching is ever an easy way to make a living. But with the Colorado River Basin in the bullseye of climate change, ranchers and farmers on the western slope are taking the brunt of declining water supplies, parched soils, and catastrophic forest fires.
In portions of the Western Slope of Colorado, temperatures have risen double the global average and models predict that by 2050 temperatures will rise another 2-5 degrees Fahrenheit — which scientists estimate could reduce water in rivers by 10 to even 40%.
While it might have been a wet spring for the Front Range, ranchers on the other side of the mountains are in the thick of a serious drought. But the ranching community in the Upper Colorado has always been hearty and resilient, and we have been looking forward for the past several years. Together, we are trying creative and innovative approaches to managing water so that the river and our ranches can stay resilient in the face of the punishing long-term drought.
This kind of experimentation isn’t easy, when ranches typically run on razor-thin margins in a good year. It’d be nice if things could go on as they have in the past, but the writing is on the wall and our community — along with farmers and ranchers across the West Slope — are making difficult decisions to consider changes for the future. Even though it’s hard and outside the comfort zone of most ranchers — we are stepping up to the plate and trying new ways of doing things to ensure that our families can ranch far into the future, and that the rivers of Colorado can stay healthy and flowing.
For the past six years we have been working on a huge river restoration project on the Colorado River to help improve aquatic habitat while helping ranchers get continued access to their irrigation water. In 2020, we started an ambitious field research project that will help test and evaluate whether and how temporary water conservation can work for agriculture producers in our area. Our goal is to use these findings to help guide future projects by sharing and learning from the data. We’re doing all of this in partnership with the state of Colorado, with researchers from multiple universities, and with nonprofit conservation organizations including The Nature Conservancy, American Rivers and Trout Unlimited. Together, we all have a stake in a healthy river, one that can support fish and wildlife, agricultural food production, and our way of life in these important headwaters.
What we know is that we need to collaborate in order to make a meaningful difference. We need to be innovating and adapt to this new, drier, normal. Science and civility need to drive the conversation. We’re doing our part, but we need others to step up too if we are going to find a path forward — both ranchers on the West Slope and water managers in the cities of the Front Range. Let’s talk and share information. Let’s do what we do best in Colorado and work together to meet the future.
Wendy Thompson is a rancher who lives in Kremmling, Colorado.