By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Ukraine is the latest episode in our fear-filled times. Some fear COVID, cops or climate change. Others fear COVID vaccines, urban unrest or federal deficits. Many of us fear each other. People who read the New York Times fear people who watch Fox News, and vice versa. And too many of us fear the future. The problem is, as Hans Roling noted in his terrific book “Factfulness,” humans tend to make bad decisions when they’re scared.
Two and a half centuries ago, George Washington modeled an approach to facing fear, which may be useful for us today. He learned, and he lived, that the best antidote to fear is not unthinking bravado, it is a better focus. Washington made his first mark in history leading the colonial forces in the Revolutionary War. To appreciate his approach to fear, it helps to recall a bit of the background.
The context
Britain had defeated France in the first global war between imperial superpowers, the Seven Years War, known in the New World as the French and Indian War. It lasted longer and cost more than anticipated, and Britain needed to replenish its treasury. Parliament decreed that, since British colonies in America had received the benefit of victory, they should bear some of the cost of the conflict through a tax.
Colonists objected, arguing that it was wrong to tax citizens without giving them a voice in government. They were inspired by the ideas and ideals of John Locke that the legitimacy of government is only derived by the consent of the governed, not the decree of kings. Unsurprisingly, King George III disagreed, and colonial leaders rebelled.
The combatants
The rebellion was not viewed with great alarm in London. Britain had the greatest army in the world, and the greatest navy in history. It was the preeminent global military power with the wealth of an empire. The colonies had no navy, no army and no coordinated government. They were thirteen diverse settlements, with different cultures and different religions, that neither liked nor trusted each other, spread over 430,000 square miles along a thousand miles of undefended coastline.
The stakes for the colonists? If the rebellion was quashed, its leaders would be hung as traitors. If they succeeded … well, they had no idea what would come next.
Needing a unifying leader, they turned to George Washington. These realities might have scared many, but Washington focused beyond his fears on the principles for which the colonists were fighting — the right to self-government and the concomitant attributes of liberty and equality so effectively expressed in the Declaration of Independence and later codified in the Constitution.
Washington’s impassioned focus on these freedoms inspired tens of thousands to join him, leaving their families and farms to face overwhelming odds. Every colonist could anticipate and savor the right to choose his government and the freedoms that come with that.
Changing circumstances
As time passed, British advantages became disadvantages. A great army is less effective without a decisive, great battle, so Washington continuously moved the theater of fighting, ranging from New England to the Carolinas, taking advantage of the diverse geography of the colonies. In each colony, British soldiers fought in strange terrain and got lost or bogged down in swamps more than once.
As years passed without victory, Parliament became impatient. How could the greatest military force on earth be stymied by a bunch of rag-tag farmers? Eventually, the fighting shifted to Washington’s home area in Virginia. The trap was sprung. The French, waiting in the wings for revenge, did their part on the sea. A nation was born with the midwife of freedom helping our forebears focus beyond their fears.
Unchanging focus
Washington’s laser focus on our founding principles of liberty and equality has been re-kindled by great leaders facing crises throughout our history: Abraham Lincoln in the Civil War, Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Civil Rights movement, Franklin Roosevelt in the Great Depression and World War II. “The only thing we have to fear … is fear itself” is an American motto for the ages.
The vast majority of the American political spectrum remains devoted to these principles, especially as they observe Ukraine today. Indeed, our domestic tensions often arise when applying these ideals in specific circumstances or when one citizen’s dedication to liberty conflicts with another’s commitment to equality. In truth, we must maintain a faithful focus on both.
Concentrating on these twin pillars of America, by which Washington united Georgia farmers and Boston shopkeepers, could bring us together today, but only if our key focus is on those core principles, not our divisions.
In each American century, leaders emerge, reminding us of this fundamental focus. Our next such champion may well have a different gender, as well as a different color, for the founding principles of America are not the domain of white men. They are as universal as humanity and as timeless as truth, beacons that could draw many of us together. In fact, such unity would be the most effective approach to address the transient fears of today.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.