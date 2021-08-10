Gov. Jared Polis and the head of the Colorado Department of Transportation have asked the federal government for $116 million in emergency funding to deal with the mess in Glenwood Canyon.
That request has the backing of Colorado’s entire congressional delegation, which sent a letter to the Biden administration over the weekend urging the full support of the federal government to assist efforts to get Interstate 70 reopened in Glenwood Canyon.
Recent mudslides in the canyon caused severe damage to I-70, the main corridor connecting Colorado’s Front Range with the Western Slope. CDOT officials estimate that it could take a few days or even a few weeks to clear just one lane of traffic going each direction on the highway.
Federal Highway Administration emergency funds can be used to rebuild roads after natural disasters and improve resiliency to harden against future disasters.
“Without sufficient resources to muster a swift response to this emergency, the economic impacts of the I-70 closure will continue to escalate, disrupting individual livelihoods and posing an ongoing hazard to public safety,” the delegation wrote.
Our representatives in Washington, D.C., are properly emphasizing that the I-70 closure is more than an inconvenience. It’s disrupting commerce and making life tough for the Grand Valley’s business community.
In a recent poll, Grand Junction Area Chamber members cited a drop in customer visits, difficulty in receiving supplies needed for daily operations, and difficulty doing business outside the valley due to the closure.
Problems trickle downstream from freight haulers who must now expend more resources to make deliveries. Their costs go up to accommodate detours, which are passed on to consumers. But the more glaring sign of the disruption is the absence of certain goods on store shelves as drivers miss normal delivery windows.
Friday’s front page recounted the many ways in which tourism-based businesses have suffered during the closure.
We add our voices to those of our elected officials in urging the quick release of funds. Colorado’s aid request includes $49 million in debris removal and damage repair. That’s the top priority, but the request smartly recognizes other costs associated with the disaster. The remainder of the aid sought would address impacts to alternate routes and traffic control ($11 million); management, engineering and administration costs ($6 million) and the cost to study ways to make the I-70 corridor more resilient ($50 million).
The only way to prevent this disaster from becoming a recurring one, is to not only fix the canyon road and mitigate threats within the canyon walls, but to have a safe alternative if Mother Nature proves to be too formidable.
“... (W)e believe it is critical, from the outset of this process, to include this initial resiliency cost estimate and stress the importance of improving the safety of key alternate routes that are needed for the movement of people, goods, emergency operations, and the vitality of the supply chain within and through Colorado and the entirely of the intermountain west,” the letter to federal officials said.
Credit CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew for her accessibility during this crisis. She’s agreed to appear via Zoom in front of Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce members this week to discuss the canyon closure. The emergency funding request outlines damage more fully than CDOT had disclosed previously, so Lew needs to present a clear picture of what we’re up against — and give frequent updates.
We need to hear what solutions are being proposed to prevent future closures to the area. Federal emergency support would obviously go a long way toward fixing our most pressing transportation problem.