By Greg Walcher
Last week’s column about wolves carrying coronavirus touched a nerve with some readers, concerned about the current epidemic. One took me to task about scientific accuracy, so it makes sense to clarify it. To be sure, I get taken to task a lot for the views expressed here, and mostly it’s rewarding to know someone is reading. I’ve even been told a national environmental organization monitors this space, and occasionally pays people to respond with its carefully crafted talking points.
This, however, was from a scientist I’ve known for years, one whose credentials are beyond question, and whose opinion I greatly respect. He assures me that “There is no evidence whatsoever that wolves carry COVID-19,” the specific coronavirus so much in the news lately. As he says, “There is a great diversity and many species of coronaviruses in nature.” Indeed, those include hoof-and-mouth disease, which infects deer, elk, cattle, and sheep; Canine respiratory coronavirus (CRCoV); and Pantropic canine coronavirus. Wolves are also common carriers of bubonic plague, hydatid disease, and alveolar echinococcosis (AE), a disease caused by tapeworms found in wolves, foxes, and coyotes. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta says it causes tumors in the liver, lungs, brain, and other organs that, if left untreated, can be fatal. I don’t know anybody who wants more of that in Colorado, either.
Coronaviruses are very closely related. They are “zoonotic,” meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans. In humans, they cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to very severe respiratory diseases, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). You might remember the SARS epidemic of 2002-03, which infected 8,000 people around the world, killing about a tenth of them. It is a form of coronavirus called SARS-CoV. The current outbreak is called SARS-CoV-2, showing how closely the strains are related. If you’re confused about the alternate names of COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2, that’s only because the World Health Organization names the disease, but the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses names the species. Only government researchers can dream up such distinctions. All SARS and coronavirus strains are closely related.
In fact, last month university researchers in China using genomic sequencing found a 99% match between the coronavirus found in pangolins (the scaly armadillo-like creatures) and SARS-CoV-2. Other labs later found that the two strains share only 90.3 percent of their DNA, so we can breathe easier knowing the disease probably did not originate with pangolins. So where did it come from?
This coronavirus strain is most often carried by bats, though this outbreak is said to have originated at an open market in Wuhan, where vendors were selling wolves, foxes, rats, peacocks, bats, and other “exotic” species that are considered delicacies in China. Last week I called that story “impossible to verify” because China does not welcome the press. Since then, CNN aired video of the market, and the CDC now agrees that “Early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan… had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.” The Chinese government has shut the market down, and banned trade in such species, though it isn’t the first time China has tried that. In 2003, civet cats were banned and culled, when it was discovered they were the source of SARS.
People don’t generally eat bats, but Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department says “Scientists suspect the virus… originated in bats before passing it on to another species, possibly a small wild mammal, that passed it on to humans.” The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control agrees: “Coronaviruses… circulate among animals, with some of them also known to infect humans. Bats are considered as natural hosts of these viruses, yet several other species of animals are also known to be a source.” For example, MERS was transmitted by camels and SARS by civet cats.
Introducing non-native species — tamarisk on the riverbanks, kudzu vines in California, zebra mussels in the Great Lakes, or pythons in the Everglades — always has a significant impact on native ecosystems, and often a deadly impact on native species. It is a bad idea.
It cannot be known how many new and strange diseases could be introduced to Colorado by non-native wolves forced in by ballot initiative. We do know as many as three-fourths of the gray wolves in Alaska carry Canine coronavirus. Wolves do not wash their hands, use sanitizer, or wear face masks.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.