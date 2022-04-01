By GREG WALCHER
For generations, playground bullies have repeated the rhyme, “finders keepers, losers weepers,” as justification for theft. It’s a catchy phrase, but it does not vindicate stealing. Adults sometimes put it differently, citing the equally dubious phrase, “possession is nine-tenths of the law.” But it isn’t. The mere fact of possession does not equate to ownership. If it did, there would be no deterrent to common thievery.
Thankfully, there is more to ownership than that, whether the property is a set of marbles on the playground, or a tract of land. A new debate rages among historians about what constitutes land ownership, thanks to blog posts from Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz, and the group’s former executive director, who lost his job over the dispute. They accuse the conservation movement’s greatest hero, and the Sierra Club’s own founder, John Muir (1838-1914), of racism, citing some of his early writings as evidence that he was not especially fond of the Native American tribes he encountered. Cruz wants Muir “cancelled.” The Sierra Club must focus not only on conservation, but on “being a part of a broader movement for social and environmental justice.” Fine. If the Sierra Club no longer wants John Muir as its hero — one of the great founders of the conservation movement — I’ll take him.
I’ve always thought accusing people from the past of racism is a slippery slope, as nearly everybody in the 19th Century shared that character flaw with Muir to some degree. Very few historical figures could pass today’s political correctness test. Cruz wants to reassert tribal ownership of New York, not that any modern people would want such a mess. No, these historical revisionists want the money that would be due, if everyone agreed that their ancestors owned it. But did they?
Cruz admits that “We were not the original inhabitants of most of the places that we step in. There has been for millennia other groups and other nations that were there…” And therein lies the crux of the debate. Does land forever belong to descendants of whoever was there first?
New York was once occupied by the Lenape people, a loose association of independent villages speaking similar Algonquin languages. But they were not the first, either. Did they take the land from their predecessors? Archaeologists say people lived there 9,000 years earlier. The Lenape were frequently at odds with Iroquois, Susquehannocks and each other, sometimes going to war, so the territory changed hands often. European settlers also claimed the land by occupying it. Dutch governor Peter Minuit bought it from the Indians in 1626, but Verrazzano had claimed it for France a century earlier, and Portugal had already claimed the Hudson River. Minuit paid the Canarsee Indians, though Manhattan was supposedly controlled by the Wappinger tribe. Yet they weren’t there. The Canarsee were, so they felt entitled to sell it. Various tribes occupied various parts of Manhattan at various times, so who really owned it?
Cruz says it was Lenape territory because they occupied it. But that begs the question, if mere occupation conveys ownership, isn’t it part of the United States today, since that’s who occupies it now? Or does it belong forever to people whose ancestors once did?
Nazis once occupied Germany; Viking raiders occupied England; Mongols occupied China; Visigoths occupied Spain; Soviets held Ukraine. Are their descendants still entitled to those territories? Well no, most people would answer, because those were invaders. But which people weren’t? When the British settled Jamestown, Virginia was Powhatan’s land, because he had conquered and subdued the six earlier tribes.
Utes traditionally occupied much of Colorado, though others were there since the clovis culture and hunter-gatherers who lived 14,000 years ago. Basket makers came around 1500 B.C., Pueblo tribes by 500 B.C. and the Anasazi by 350 B.C. Recent evidence found that cannibalistic raiders swept through Anasazi villages about 1250 A.D., and signs of Anasazi battles have been found. Did they abandon the area because of drought, as has been assumed, or because of pressure from invading tribes? By 1600 the Utes had moved in, displacing earlier inhabitants. Did it thereby become Ute land?
Property ownership is determined by laws of the state we now live in. Our forebears may not have come into possession in ways we’re proud of, but neither did their predecessors. Values, principles and customs evolve with the times, which is why judging people of the past by standards of today is as foolish as conceding that playground bullies own all the marbles.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.